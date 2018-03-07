back

A Rohingya Refugee's Story

Meet Nur, a Rohingya woman living in one of the world’s biggest refugee camps.

03/07/2018 2:06 AM
  • 114.9k
  • 100

And even more

  1. US-Bound With No Papers, They Were Deported Back To India

  2. This Change May Send Millions of Refugees to India

  3. Who is Priti Patel, the UK's New Home Secretary?

  4. Forced Marriages for Indians in the UK

  5. Why The FaceApp Challenge Might Be Dangerous

  6. In London, Oval Crowd Heckles Vijay Mallya

84 comments

  • Akash M.
    03/09/2018 04:01

    Where this people get happy?? Day before yesterday in srilanka also emergency had declared

  • Raj M.
    03/08/2018 17:39

    Throw them out of India. We don't need to risk of future terrorists

  • Pavan S.
    03/08/2018 12:54

    https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5128/france-no-go-zones

  • Chetan K.
    03/08/2018 11:53

    They pick a fight and the Buddhist bought it.

  • Arnab C.
    03/08/2018 05:09

    rescue and recruit

  • Kashyap A.
    03/08/2018 00:57

    Syria ka Dard dekhlo SB.. https://www.facebook.com/anupam.kachroo.50/posts/134499717373553

  • Yatendra Y.
    03/08/2018 00:23

    They don't don't have food but she is eating paan . Wow

  • Aditya P.
    03/07/2018 23:17

    Meet kashmiri pandits, living in one of the India's largest refugee camp. But guess what you only think about one community :)

  • Mohammad H.
    03/07/2018 22:32

    Karma is coming for everyone who is so happy and reacting on this post with a good laugh

  • Pratik S.
    03/07/2018 21:20

    People reported on my comment in this video,fuck refugees go back to your land

  • Akshad T.
    03/07/2018 21:11

    Nibedita Akhter

  • Raj I.
    03/07/2018 20:42

    Just need one revolution for last freedom create a borderless and religionless land...India has enormous welcoming history and we Indian are welcoming everyone here doesn't matter how they look and what they are we just believe in love of purity and humanity...We are here just for few years.....we know our land is not for us forever because we have to go one day...grief needs relief...if we have definitely we will give it to the world. Jai Hind...

  • Richa C.
    03/07/2018 19:47

    Social Security will pose a challenge when India does not help them at their worst time. Accomodating 40000 people does not seem a major problem in a country of 1.3 billion population. 'Atithi Devo Bhava' yeah lets not call them Atithi but an illegal migrant. But we can atleast present a good example to the world by giving them a place to live.Demography, social security aside where are the ethics ???

  • Kavya S.
    03/07/2018 19:44

    Y don't they take help from Muslim/Arab countries y shld India have to help them

  • Sagar S.
    03/07/2018 18:43

    Ask first about no. of child This bastard community don't have food but bunch of childrens

  • Sharan K.
    03/07/2018 18:33

    Maadarchoda rohingy Muslims ko maarna chiyiye.kikka out from India to Bangladesh

  • Pankaj N.
    03/07/2018 17:49

    Karma gets everyone... No escape from it..

  • Ch N.
    03/07/2018 17:30

    Admin bnd krde ese post daalna

  • Ashrof D.
    03/07/2018 17:26

    🤛

  • Chocy U.
    03/07/2018 17:03

    Fucking virus. Deport them