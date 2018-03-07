A Rohingya Refugee's Story

Meet Nur, a Rohingya woman living in one of the world’s biggest refugee camps.
84 comments
Akash M.03/09/2018 04:01
Where this people get happy?? Day before yesterday in srilanka also emergency had declared
Raj M.03/08/2018 17:39
Throw them out of India. We don't need to risk of future terrorists
Pavan S.03/08/2018 12:54
https://www.gatestoneinstitute.org/5128/france-no-go-zones
Chetan K.03/08/2018 11:53
They pick a fight and the Buddhist bought it.
Arnab C.03/08/2018 05:09
rescue and recruit
Kashyap A.03/08/2018 00:57
Syria ka Dard dekhlo SB.. https://www.facebook.com/anupam.kachroo.50/posts/134499717373553
Yatendra Y.03/08/2018 00:23
They don't don't have food but she is eating paan . Wow
Aditya P.03/07/2018 23:17
Meet kashmiri pandits, living in one of the India's largest refugee camp. But guess what you only think about one community :)
Mohammad H.03/07/2018 22:32
Karma is coming for everyone who is so happy and reacting on this post with a good laugh
Pratik S.03/07/2018 21:20
People reported on my comment in this video,fuck refugees go back to your land
Akshad T.03/07/2018 21:11
Nibedita Akhter
Raj I.03/07/2018 20:42
Just need one revolution for last freedom create a borderless and religionless land...India has enormous welcoming history and we Indian are welcoming everyone here doesn't matter how they look and what they are we just believe in love of purity and humanity...We are here just for few years.....we know our land is not for us forever because we have to go one day...grief needs relief...if we have definitely we will give it to the world. Jai Hind...
Richa C.03/07/2018 19:47
Social Security will pose a challenge when India does not help them at their worst time. Accomodating 40000 people does not seem a major problem in a country of 1.3 billion population. 'Atithi Devo Bhava' yeah lets not call them Atithi but an illegal migrant. But we can atleast present a good example to the world by giving them a place to live.Demography, social security aside where are the ethics ???
Kavya S.03/07/2018 19:44
Y don't they take help from Muslim/Arab countries y shld India have to help them
Sagar S.03/07/2018 18:43
Ask first about no. of child This bastard community don't have food but bunch of childrens
Sharan K.03/07/2018 18:33
Maadarchoda rohingy Muslims ko maarna chiyiye.kikka out from India to Bangladesh
Pankaj N.03/07/2018 17:49
Karma gets everyone... No escape from it..
Ch N.03/07/2018 17:30
Admin bnd krde ese post daalna
Ashrof D.03/07/2018 17:26
🤛
Chocy U.03/07/2018 17:03
Fucking virus. Deport them