Afghan Boy Dances On New Prosthetic Leg

Got new leg, will dance. This young Afghan amputee’s reaction won hearts worldwide. 🕺🏻

05/09/2019 12:40 PMupdated: 05/09/2019 2:38 PM
  • 1.3m
  • 338

276 comments

  • Meera M.
    08/20/2019 01:38

    ❤❤❤

  • Manga B.
    06/10/2019 09:14

    Nice God bless you

  • Muddi R.
    06/10/2019 07:06

    God give him long life and doctor

  • Er B.
    06/10/2019 05:56

    God bless you

  • Hariom S.
    06/10/2019 04:31

    God bless you

  • Bhuneshwar G.
    06/09/2019 09:38

    इतनी खुशी मासूम से चहरे पर आप सभी टीम मेम्बर को तहेदिल से धन्यवाद खुशी इसके जीवन में हमेशा यू ही बरकारर रहें

  • Ñàmìťà S.
    06/09/2019 07:21

    God bless u beta

  • Vikash M.
    06/09/2019 05:39

    God bless you

  • Jas R.
    06/09/2019 01:07

    Very nice

  • Lalit G.
    06/08/2019 15:51

    Thanks donar's 🙏

  • Ikbal M.
    06/08/2019 13:38

    Love you भाई

  • Max M.
    06/08/2019 12:37

    Mashallah beautiful

  • Ekta C.
    06/08/2019 11:35

    soo...sweet.. Baby... God bless you

  • Deep G.
    06/08/2019 10:51

    Isdi khushi nu koi duja insan jo normal hovega nhi samjh skda

  • Sandeep S.
    06/08/2019 08:09

    So nice g god bless u

  • Rahul K.
    06/08/2019 07:22

    nice

  • Kartikeya S.
    06/07/2019 14:35

    Such beautiful heart people are the only hope for revival of humanity in this world

  • Firasat K.
    06/07/2019 14:04

    Beautiful

  • Rafiah J.
    06/07/2019 08:06

    Awww... Allah bless you lil one😍

  • Vinod B.
    06/07/2019 04:38

    he is dancing like my son nikhil 2 year old