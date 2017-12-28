back

Afghan Women Train In India

Afghanistan wants to increase the number of women in its military. It got a little help from India.

12/28/2017 10:52 AM
  • 421.8k
  • 129

104 comments

  • Praveen T.
    12/29/2017 21:57

    This is the beauty of Indian armed forces .We are always ready to give military hands to our friends.

  • Sagnik G.
    12/29/2017 17:10

    aw shit real feminism and friendly relationship between countries unlike what "fame"nists would suggest :)

  • Raj K.
    12/29/2017 12:55

    proud to be an Indian 😎💪

    Strong Afghanistan strong india

    India is a second Afghanistan. We must help eichothers.

