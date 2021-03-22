back

Bangladesh's First Trans News Anchor

Tashnuva Shishir had an emotional reaction after her first three minutes on air. She made history as Bangladesh's first transgender news anchor.

22/03/2021 4:57 PM
  • 382.6K
  • 158

128 comments

  • Arif H.
    an hour

    আমি বাংলাদেশী। আমি আজকের বাংলাদেশ নিয়ে খুবই বিস্মিত। বাংলাদেশ অন্ধকার যুগ থেকে আলোর পথে আসছে, যার দিক পাল বর্তমান প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। আমাদের দেশে এখনো অনেক ধর্মান্ধ আছে তবে আমার বিশ্বাস অচিরেই আমরা সেই অভিশাপ থেকে মুক্ত হয়ে পুরো পৃথিবীর কাছে এক অসাম্প্রদায়িক, প্রগতিশীল রাষ্ট্রের রোল মডেল হয়ে আসব। জয় বাংলা! জয় বঙ্গবন্ধু !!

  • Praveen R.
    an hour

    Essa news dekhna Islam me haram hai.... 72hoor nahi mile gi.... ab soch lo 😂😂😂😂

  • B S.
    an hour

    ❤️

  • Ashikul I.
    an hour

    🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Nisha I.
    an hour

    thnx Brut India for shre this

  • Saruchi C.
    an hour

    Appreciated 😇💐

  • Aninda M.
    2 hours

    At first know what is prohibited in Islam then make news headlines! 🤬 Just don’t assume something and expose in public forum🤬 Learn properly then give some statements!

  • Piyush R.
    2 hours

    More power to you mam!

  • Ushasi B.
    2 hours

    eta dekho ❤️

  • Pranali K.
    2 hours

    GREATTTT...Brut👍👍👍 She is Doing a respectable job..ssso many females indulging in super cheapo stuff here on FB videos inspite of being normal .. Lottts of love and good wishes to U..stay encouraged...

  • Dev T.
    2 hours

    Awesome !

  • Sarina I.
    2 hours

    Huge respect 💕

  • Anindya S.
    2 hours

    Great Inspirational

  • Sumaya M.
    2 hours

    ❤️

  • Zahra R.
    2 hours

    Transgender is nottt prohibited in Islam!!! Dont make thesee badd rumors about Islam. Because of u guys islamophobe is now at the top. MAKE A NEWS ABOUT HER WHO MADE A CHANGE BY NOT INSULTING OTHER RELIGIONS!!!!!

  • Zarif M.
    3 hours

    Joy Bangla 🇧🇩

  • ذیشان ا.
    3 hours

    You did not thank Allah for His blessings. May Allah's curse be on you

  • Jean D.
    3 hours

    Best wishes

  • BaluAnna A.
    3 hours

    👋👋👋

  • Nitesh K.
    3 hours

    Deepest respect for her but I fear for her life 😢

