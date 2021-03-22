back
Bangladesh's First Trans News Anchor
Tashnuva Shishir had an emotional reaction after her first three minutes on air. She made history as Bangladesh's first transgender news anchor.
22/03/2021 4:57 PM
128 comments
Arif H.an hour
আমি বাংলাদেশী। আমি আজকের বাংলাদেশ নিয়ে খুবই বিস্মিত। বাংলাদেশ অন্ধকার যুগ থেকে আলোর পথে আসছে, যার দিক পাল বর্তমান প্রধানমন্ত্রী শেখ হাসিনা। আমাদের দেশে এখনো অনেক ধর্মান্ধ আছে তবে আমার বিশ্বাস অচিরেই আমরা সেই অভিশাপ থেকে মুক্ত হয়ে পুরো পৃথিবীর কাছে এক অসাম্প্রদায়িক, প্রগতিশীল রাষ্ট্রের রোল মডেল হয়ে আসব। জয় বাংলা! জয় বঙ্গবন্ধু !!
Praveen R.an hour
Essa news dekhna Islam me haram hai.... 72hoor nahi mile gi.... ab soch lo 😂😂😂😂
B S.an hour
❤️
Ashikul I.an hour
🤣🤣🤣🤣
Nisha I.an hour
thnx Brut India for shre this
Saruchi C.an hour
Appreciated 😇💐
Aninda M.2 hours
At first know what is prohibited in Islam then make news headlines! 🤬 Just don’t assume something and expose in public forum🤬 Learn properly then give some statements!
Piyush R.2 hours
More power to you mam!
Ushasi B.2 hours
eta dekho ❤️
Pranali K.2 hours
GREATTTT...Brut👍👍👍 She is Doing a respectable job..ssso many females indulging in super cheapo stuff here on FB videos inspite of being normal .. Lottts of love and good wishes to U..stay encouraged...
Dev T.2 hours
Awesome !
Sarina I.2 hours
Huge respect 💕
Anindya S.2 hours
Great Inspirational
Sumaya M.2 hours
❤️
Zahra R.2 hours
Transgender is nottt prohibited in Islam!!! Dont make thesee badd rumors about Islam. Because of u guys islamophobe is now at the top. MAKE A NEWS ABOUT HER WHO MADE A CHANGE BY NOT INSULTING OTHER RELIGIONS!!!!!
Zarif M.3 hours
Joy Bangla 🇧🇩
ذیشان ا.3 hours
You did not thank Allah for His blessings. May Allah's curse be on you
Jean D.3 hours
Best wishes
BaluAnna A.3 hours
👋👋👋
Nitesh K.3 hours
Deepest respect for her but I fear for her life 😢