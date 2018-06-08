Canadian PM Trudeau's Hilarious Recount Of India Trip

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged his February trip to India was a disaster. And he had a hilarious slideshow to prove it.
2217 comments
Cyed T.06/11/2019 04:45
I can see in comments how maximum Indians Burn and Rot from inside...
Sidharath S.05/31/2019 17:33
I love watching him making fun of India.India deserves this.I hope i would get the whole clip of him insulting India.Trudeau made my day🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Amrita M.12/12/2018 20:19
The Canadian PM was totally sidelined.The official protocol was not kept.If he is considered a supporter of Khalistan why at all was he invited?To invite a Prime Minister and having no person of cabinet accosting him was truly strange.Even more strange was that no official dialogues were exchanged. Does a dignitary come only for sightseeing?The Indian govt.should have been more receptive or else why do we beat about saying 'make in India'.
Wajeeha E.10/31/2018 16:34
Hes so cute 😂
Sandeep K.09/03/2018 04:34
We feel the same when we visit Canada. Worst climate. India weather is lot lot better than Canada weather.
Md Z.08/05/2018 12:29
Arif Hossain
Unzila K.07/27/2018 11:39
Lol
Prateek B.06/30/2018 04:49
Bhai yeh strengthen hue hai. India k ties Modi Ji ne krawae 😂
Vikas S.06/28/2018 07:52
Admire the candor and wit of the Canadian PM. Certainly kept it all in a lighter vein. That however does not change the fact that our indian Govt has lost all self respect in the international diplomatic community. Such shabby treatment of a head of state is perhaps only at wartime. What happened to the famed ‘Atithi devo bhava?’ Shameful throughout!!
Gurpreet K.06/24/2018 14:19
omg
Arifa K.06/23/2018 20:41
It sounds funny, but we are ashamed Sir Trudeau. This should have not happened. You deserved a royal treatment. Hope this funny message is taken seriously by the Indians and they make sure that something like this does not happen again with any leader.
Prince B.06/23/2018 12:28
ah dekho oye fadlo
ਹਰਮੀਤ ਸ.06/23/2018 05:02
People those who can't even wash there CHADDIS are teaching JUSTIN to be a GOOD PM .....😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂FEKU mubarak ho CHOOZON......😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣
Rajeev R.06/20/2018 00:19
Tredeau came to make the Khalisthan supporting Sikhs in Canada happy and to make sure they always vote him.
Megha K.06/19/2018 19:45
Dogla!Sahi kiya tha isko patta nahi diya gaya.Jal gayi iski😂
Karthik K.06/19/2018 10:31
What's wrong with you sir! We are loosing our respect on you!!
Tanvi H.06/19/2018 07:53
He actually insulted SRK
Pallavi M.06/18/2018 10:56
Ur not invited guest why r u coming to my country .. ur khalistan supporter why u expected that my PM gives u his valuable time ... grow up mr. Justin ur pm of Canda
Hemanth M.06/18/2018 10:46
Mr.Trudeau this is how Indian government treats nice people same happens often with Tamil peoples in our own country.
Arif R.06/18/2018 10:08
i do understand your anger but if a PM of canada is visiting our country and if he is not welcomed by our PM what do you expect from him yaar.. he will make fun of our country as his ego has been challenged... understand his sentiments.. canada is a great country they have been helping refugees and suffers around the world... hey always keep their arms opens for people who need immediate assistance...do you even know what kind of employment opportunities wud have been discussed if modi wud have met him.... modi dont even know how to deal with the situation.. he lacks professionalism... period!!!