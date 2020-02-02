back

Cross-Cultural Romance

He is Muslim. She is Catholic. This French couple united despite their religious and cultural differences.

02/02/2020 4:57 AM
  • 33.8k
  • 80

And even more

  1. Cross-Cultural Romance

  2. India's Biggest Worry: The Young, Educated & Jobless

  3. The Murder of Graham Staines

  4. Blast From The Past: India's Republic Day 1951

  5. How Ratan Became THE Tata

  6. Not Enough Trains. Not Enough Jobs

77 comments

  • Abhishek J.
    5 hours

    Ab kuch log aaenge aur kehenge ye hai.... Apna jihaad apne pass rakhe

  • Arka B.
    7 hours

    I hope this will apply both ways. Like Muslim women and men from other religions. Then we will call love has no boundaries. Religion is religion. Love is love. Keep them separate. Only way we can be free from barrier.

  • Aakash T.
    8 hours

    Why don't these mullahs and maulvis allow Muslim women to choose their own life partners from other religions?

  • Funny P.
    9 hours

    Wait for their kids who will be raised as Muslims story of every family with father as a Muslim.

  • Chaitanya K.
    12 hours

    When Muslims will take lead in marrying with other religion men? Why always others should lead to marry Muslim men?

  • Surya O.
    12 hours

    Awww

  • Ees K.
    12 hours

    Islam give permission to marry catholic girl but not boy .... ...... (alley kitab) Allah send 4 holy books and she follow one of them 🤝

  • Nitesh U.
    14 hours

    Rice Bag in Burkha😂😂😂

  • Shiva B.
    14 hours

    Ohh now love jihadi spreaded to foreign country

  • Ena D.
    15 hours

    Afreen shirazi bhen hamare dharam mard ko char auroto k sath sone ki izazat nhi deta. Mard to support krenge hi isko. Pr bhen app sab kaise krte ho dil pe kon sa patthar rakhke

  • Azeem A.
    15 hours

    FYI, christians and jews girls can marry with muslim boys without changing their religion.

  • Tanveer A.
    16 hours

    A muslim can marry a Christian and Jews.

  • Azad S.
    17 hours

    Why Brut sharing it???? Because guy is Muslim.... If girl was Muslim and guy a catholic.... then 😂😂😂😂

  • Tajamal G.
    20 hours

    Another forced conversion under love jihad project!

  • Yada G.
    20 hours

    Show in Pakistan, Bangladesh, India.... Don't bring wrest here...

  • Raja T.
    a day

    Islam allows marriage to the people of the book. Heavenly books have been revealed to them.

  • Raja T.
    a day

    Hindu can not marry a Muslim because it is not a book on them

  • Raja T.
    a day

    Islam allows marriage to the people of the book. Heavenly books have been revealed to them.

  • Shouvik S.
    a day

    So, the girl made compromises like her last name. Why? When there's so much love for her, why?

  • Mayank S.
    a day

    Spreading love jihad internationally now.