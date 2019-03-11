back
Diamond Trader Most Generous Boss Ever?
Bought your Diwali gifts yet? You can't beat this diamond merchant who gifted his employees cars last Diwali. 🎁
10/22/2019 5:41 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 10:33 AM
- 136.1k
- 3.3k
- 99
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
77 comments
Shetty K.11/03/2019 18:01
Need to find and meet him
Rita K.11/02/2019 11:47
Want some help can u?
Kanishk B.10/29/2019 17:52
Is saal gift kar dete to economy mein revival ajata😂🤣🤣
Pradeep S.10/29/2019 08:58
There are diamond merchants who are very considerate at heart and few who flew away cheating banks.
Anish D.10/29/2019 06:16
Who’s going to pay the emi now in recession ask him
Bunty P.10/29/2019 04:36
I'm kind too but not RICH
Samina C.10/28/2019 07:19
bahut purana video hai ye kuch naya batao
Kh L.10/27/2019 17:21
I really appreciate him. And also thank him for undestanding the situation of being in poverty line. He is an example to us in coming days.
Rasna B.10/27/2019 05:51
let's work for him 😎
Anurag C.10/26/2019 19:08
Wish every employee gets a employer like you..
Gayatri S.10/26/2019 12:49
Some human being know the mantra of making God Almighty happy. Try to bring smile on other face and God will smile upon you. Hope this entrepreneur helps people in dire needs also. Man like him are rare to find in today's superficial world.
Reji T.10/26/2019 11:57
We should appreciate good things. Since the owner is gujarati.we cannot always say that they are business minded. There are many gujarthis I have seen taking care of their employees well.infact I had worked in gujarati companies where I used to get very good business and lots of gifts .in fact the chairman of that company never asked any Employees to work after 6pm even if there is an emergency. So please don't criticize everyone.when someone does a good things.even if u don't appreciate don't create negative things
Dhananjaya E.10/26/2019 06:54
Hopefully Mr.Mahindra reads this article
Zaheer H.10/25/2019 22:23
The math did not turned right until Modi came.
Faheem A.10/25/2019 17:08
time to switch
Babita Y.10/25/2019 15:48
No one knows the real picture..so dont fool yourself
Ti B.10/25/2019 10:50
God in disguised. This mean humble.
Swarup C.10/25/2019 10:47
All incentive achievers...they deserve it. Nothing to praise the owner. Every company pays Incentive...
Usama H.10/25/2019 07:55
Wow great man may Allah bless him 😍
Mufti F.10/24/2019 11:03
Gud boss