Tensions remain high between India and China at the Doklam Plateau.
100 comments
Anuwar H.08/22/2017 16:44
Bkgfseygm
Asif I.08/18/2017 13:40
India would win the war if they just boycott the whole Chinese product
Manish S.08/18/2017 13:18
Deepak Singh Ola
Aurodeep R.08/18/2017 12:40
Lol a chicken shaped dragon or a dragon in the shape of a chicken?
Kanji S.08/18/2017 12:14
Mare ga
Malsawm K.08/18/2017 11:50
Help!!!! Help!!! I don't want to be under communism alright.............India!! Do something FAST!!
Satyadeep B.08/18/2017 11:49
I m ready to stand against China. Are you ? Traitors katwas are with Chinese so Fuck em.
Abhi P.08/18/2017 11:21
This Chanel showing wrong map of India thats panalty 100 crore rs
Vinay08/18/2017 10:35
let's have it dekha jayega jo hoga let's have a goddamn war n see what china can get out of it.
Kamkhu S.08/18/2017 10:27
Come on Chinese I support u, I want to b in Chinese their is a lot rascim being Indian looking like Chinese
Itchi M.08/18/2017 10:24
Ohhh my god . Send the peace from these countries. Peace and peace that is we talking and no war this is not the time of dictator but this a time for intelligent and genus so stop war
Ramkrishna J.08/18/2017 10:18
Eto hjo angna y anha ke
Saurav B.08/18/2017 10:12
Pankaj Dewanzee
Seiboi H.08/18/2017 10:12
send those mother cows to doklam like babubali did in kuntala and those chinese will surely retreat even with the smell of cow urines😝😝
Aniket G.08/18/2017 10:08
Steve Smith see this am talking abt these terms on last ni8 bt nobody understands .
Deep S.08/18/2017 10:04
Nuke'em all
Lakshmi B.08/18/2017 10:02
China material or produced ect full band or not allowed in India why the reason is one India population is world population off
Islam U.08/18/2017 10:00
Dont worry folks, gaurakshak, bajrangdal, rss, shivsena gnna fyt wt china
Jaideep S.08/18/2017 09:39
Harshit Narang
Inder S.08/18/2017 09:34
I don't know y China have to put his legs in between peace y don't he tc of his problem I think it's no good thing