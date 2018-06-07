back

Dutch Prime Minister Grabs A Mop And Breaks the Internet

When Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte spilled his coffee, he readily grabbed a mop to clean up the mess. The resulting footage went viral.

06/07/2018 10:52 AM
  • 538.5k
  • 236

Politics

185 comments

  • Syed A.
    07/11/2019 06:46

    was this a publicity stunt??

  • CS A.
    06/14/2018 08:44

    Look this is called actual servant of County...unlike our ... He just greedy for world tour....

  • Sheetal N.
    06/14/2018 08:32

    Hamare neta to safai mai sabse aage hai kuch bhi nahi chorte yaha tak ki sarkari property bhi saaf kar jate hai itne safai pasand neta kahi aur kaha😅😅😅

  • Sajidha A.
    06/14/2018 07:37

    He's also a human being what's wing n doing it

  • Ajay K.
    06/14/2018 06:33

    Vishek Das

  • Shweta R.
    06/14/2018 03:00

    Humare country mein lawmakers government bungalow ke tiles thod dete hain aur tap chori karte hain

  • Sajjad H.
    06/14/2018 02:36

    Nice job

  • Felix R.
    06/14/2018 01:18

    At least he used a mop and not his mother for publicity.

  • Ishaan M.
    06/13/2018 23:01

    VVIP is a culture in India.. it won’t go easily... “tu janta nahi mein kaun hu” to “mera baap kaun hai janta hai?” Is the tag most of these VIPs move around with... it’s a mindset... such basic things are termed as cheap job which can definitely be done once or twice for photography for media but in real it needs one to mellow down his ego.. which surely not gonna break so easily... coz ego is born out of differences of level (whether financial or influential or mindset) Unfortunately EGO Is the Most What WE Have Learned Since Our Childhood Days From SOCIETY Around Us Here...

  • Jacob J.
    06/13/2018 20:17

    respect! there is is a gentleman in the parliament watch and learn boys(BOYS)

  • Darshan R.
    06/13/2018 18:51

    Great

  • Navin C.
    06/13/2018 17:21

    Dutch 😁

  • Ishrat H.
    06/13/2018 16:57

    Wow! Set an example for Indian politicians.

  • Swarup P.
    06/13/2018 16:25

    If this case happen in India,everybody said that THIS IS POLITICS

  • Suhas P.
    06/13/2018 15:37

    Eye opener for our politicians !!

  • Mohd H.
    06/13/2018 10:38

    This is what we call as leader of the country,that's why they are growing higher and bigger

  • Pradeep G.
    06/13/2018 09:12

    I like it very nice sir

  • Tabrej A.
    06/13/2018 05:58

    Indian PM must be do that for simplysity

  • Prameet K.
    06/13/2018 04:30

    etar kotha bolchilena shedin?

  • AB Q.
    06/13/2018 04:04

    TIPPER DRIVER