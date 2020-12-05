back
Emilie's Search
Emilie was a baby when she was abandoned in a pram at a French airport. Now, 26 years later, she is looking for her biological parents with just one clue: her DNA that points to India.
05/12/2020
46 comments
Marie-anne A.13/12/2020 10:29
It's a sad story let hopes one day she will find her biological parents .😥🙏❤❤
Fatima Q.11/12/2020 18:42
Maybe she shouldn’t find out. Most people hate their families anyway. 😂
Ankita S.10/12/2020 07:14
Has she ever considered the possibility that she was stolen from her parents or maybe her parents were forced to give her up?
Jarina V.09/12/2020 18:07
Be happy u had a good great home 🏡☺️
Susy G.08/12/2020 07:09
qhat is the father? he is the reason they are separated the mother and child could not cope because of him
Iruganti V.07/12/2020 17:39
Be happy with your adapted parents.They have given you life and be happy what God have given you.
Aakash N.07/12/2020 14:31
Arun Nair
Savitha K.07/12/2020 10:47
Such a touching video. Emily i sincerely wish you track your biological parents but you have been so lucky to have wonderful adoptive parents especially your mother who shares your pain. God bless all of you.
Dalia G.07/12/2020 05:14
Sister u r blessed to have a beautiful home n family.Its better not to think of ur origin as ur original parents abandoned u.
Samuel S.06/12/2020 19:00
The best part of this is, the mother who raised her “understood” her confusion and pain, that’s awesome 👏🏾 😌
Kesh G.06/12/2020 17:33
Sad story but happy at the same time that she grew up in a loving surround. Knowing the DNA now and if the list of passengers on that day is available one could do some further research. On the other hanx it might not be any of the passengers. Only the father's or mother's guilt will help now. Bonne chance Emilie et bon courage
Radhika S.06/12/2020 14:37
She shares her birthday with me with 9 yrs gap!!
Jose P.06/12/2020 13:36
Did she give a try with the Sri Lankan Tamil/ Sinhalese community, there were too many of them in France in the 90s
Kamel B.06/12/2020 08:59
☝️🤲🥀🥀⚘🕸😔😔😔🤲🤲🕸🕊🕊🕊🕊🙏🙏🙏🙏
Maria L.06/12/2020 08:00
🍀 💜
Siri I.06/12/2020 07:28
Hope u find ur parents soon....but i think u are so lucky to have parents who are so kind and loving to you...
Pamela L.05/12/2020 22:34
You are so blessed by parents you have now. They raised you and love ❤️ as their very own child.
Shabih I.05/12/2020 20:15
Emilie be patient my sister be happy in life for what's Allah have given to you in every problem you face there is also something better things is hidden under difficulties may Allah gives you happiness makes you success in both worlds
Girish J.05/12/2020 20:01
Omg , wishing you all the luck to see this chapter close.
Zenobia P.05/12/2020 18:51
Emilie emptiness, pain you carry is intense ...I related somehow myself were not abandon but lost my family in tragic car accident at 9 years of age , I survived and bad injured..... forgive your biological parents ....... your only real mom now is the brave woman that adopted you ❤️ I have struggled to investige relatives, found few slowly made no much different for them !! Unfortunately . I m sure you shall be a wonderful mother; kids late turning adults may not give same love just reminder . God Bless