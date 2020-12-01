back

Farmers Get Canada’s Support

“Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.” At an event to mark Gurpurab, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his support to the farmers’ agitation in India.

01/12/2020 4:27 PM
  • 225K
  • 446

409 comments

  • Knal D.
    4 days

    The entire world is supporting our farmers but our own government is not. Go figure!

  • Neel R.
    5 days

    Puuuunjaaab's canadian prime minister

  • Nathan A.
    5 days

    This bastard abused farmers in his country but supporting farmers in India. It’s just to please his Sikh voters!

  • Ravinder K.
    14/12/2020 22:04

    Proud of our P.M Trudeau

  • Kamal C.
    14/12/2020 20:11

    We love Trudeau 😍😍

  • MrsFaiz R.
    14/12/2020 14:36

    Okepreyertime.

  • MrsFaiz R.
    14/12/2020 14:27

    Mubarksir.

  • MrsFaiz R.
    14/12/2020 14:26

    Oke .timepreyarjano.

  • Goldy S.
    13/12/2020 20:07

    Thank you PM Justin Trudeau 💙

  • Kapil S.
    13/12/2020 19:32

    You never support your people/communities when they are struggling for fresh water...

  • Sajla C.
    13/12/2020 06:57

    Support Farmers https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3495556473814552&id=100000807023094

  • Stalin D.
    13/12/2020 05:37

    As an Indian, I love Canada

  • Ghosh A.
    12/12/2020 17:34

    Why is it yer business. Dont talk over some gadget in yer suit in a ac room. If really concerned fly down n get the touch on the grassroot level. Easy to just sit back in a cozy chair with a cuppa coffee n comment over the net.

  • Sandeep P.
    11/12/2020 03:13

    Who r u, R support this drama No one farmer there It's only political stunt.. I r saying punjabis.. 1st given security to Punjabi at there own area.. &, talk later..

  • Khurram I.
    10/12/2020 22:07

    whole world and whole india concern except bhagt

  • Prince M.
    10/12/2020 19:52

    I love this man.. My all time favourite leader ...🤗

  • Jazz K.
    10/12/2020 16:38

    💕

  • Khaja M.
    09/12/2020 21:26

    https://youtu.be/v8Iq06Llfa4

  • Rajni S.
    09/12/2020 15:54

    Go to hell

  • Gurmeet S.
    09/12/2020 09:20

    Thanks for the support he shown to the farmers.. Farmer is magician who produces food for all from the mud..!

