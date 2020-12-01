back
Farmers Get Canada’s Support
“Canada will always be there to defend the right of peaceful protest.” At an event to mark Gurpurab, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau extended his support to the farmers’ agitation in India.
01/12/2020 4:27 PM
- 225K
- 11.4K
- 446
409 comments
Knal D.4 days
The entire world is supporting our farmers but our own government is not. Go figure!
Neel R.5 days
Puuuunjaaab's canadian prime minister
Nathan A.5 days
This bastard abused farmers in his country but supporting farmers in India. It’s just to please his Sikh voters!
Ravinder K.14/12/2020 22:04
Proud of our P.M Trudeau
Kamal C.14/12/2020 20:11
We love Trudeau 😍😍
MrsFaiz R.14/12/2020 14:36
Okepreyertime.
MrsFaiz R.14/12/2020 14:27
Mubarksir.
MrsFaiz R.14/12/2020 14:26
Oke .timepreyarjano.
Goldy S.13/12/2020 20:07
Thank you PM Justin Trudeau 💙
Kapil S.13/12/2020 19:32
You never support your people/communities when they are struggling for fresh water...
Sajla C.13/12/2020 06:57
Support Farmers https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=3495556473814552&id=100000807023094
Stalin D.13/12/2020 05:37
As an Indian, I love Canada
Ghosh A.12/12/2020 17:34
Why is it yer business. Dont talk over some gadget in yer suit in a ac room. If really concerned fly down n get the touch on the grassroot level. Easy to just sit back in a cozy chair with a cuppa coffee n comment over the net.
Sandeep P.11/12/2020 03:13
Who r u, R support this drama No one farmer there It's only political stunt.. I r saying punjabis.. 1st given security to Punjabi at there own area.. &, talk later..
Khurram I.10/12/2020 22:07
whole world and whole india concern except bhagt
Prince M.10/12/2020 19:52
I love this man.. My all time favourite leader ...🤗
Jazz K.10/12/2020 16:38
💕
Khaja M.09/12/2020 21:26
https://youtu.be/v8Iq06Llfa4
Rajni S.09/12/2020 15:54
Go to hell
Gurmeet S.09/12/2020 09:20
Thanks for the support he shown to the farmers.. Farmer is magician who produces food for all from the mud..!