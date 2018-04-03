Finland Vs India on Homelessness

Both Finland and India have tried to tackle homelessness and offer something more than just shelter. But how effective have they been?
Arulvel K.04/18/2018 09:19
Well.. Just start the comparison between two countries with population.. Many European countries including Finland are under populated and considering their decent economy it is not a wonder that Government is able to plan a solution for the homeless people (To be frank it's a great attempt by Finland to pay attention to homeless people)... On the other side India is a country with rapidly growing population and it is a herculean task to first even calculate all the needy homeless people and study about them to understand their status and immediate needs..
DrVimmie M.04/10/2018 13:42
Indians are smarter, they take homes from govt. , rent it out and move back to the footpaths. Also unlike Finland, Indians refuse to pay any taxes, only 15% of the population pays taxes while the others want to enjoy Govt aid. The reservation policy makes the scenario worst, only the rich low caste grab the jobs while the poor are left at their own fate by their own people (please note that the caste system has been eradicated long back but the political parties see a vote bank and refuse to scrap reservation).
Pratik N.04/10/2018 02:30
Bhai yaha population bhi Dekh lo.r upar s agar government free m house provide krwa bhi de to bnda free m khane ki sochega fr.
Mayank T.04/10/2018 02:13
Even the Indian govt. Provides house not only the present but even the past govts.These people put the alloted houses at rent craving to earn money and they themselves stay homeless... SO what can govt. Do in that case At least there should be some initiative by their side as well by not renting those govt flats . .... it's not a fault of govt. Both the govt. And these people need to work on themselves..... even the govt. Needs to be stirgent as well ..
Rajeswar B.04/10/2018 00:38
It doesnt work like that in India, scheme will be announced by govt, funds will be decided, funds will be catered to states for the beneficiary. Now Mlas and mps will eat most of it, then comes ministers and then executive officers 80-90% funds will be used up by our elected gentlemen and ladies and rest .....for the beneficiary the process will be so hectic with illogical rules, strict documentation and unannounced deadlines plus babugiri attitudes of sarkari employees that homeless people will find it better to be homeless than roaming around these babus for entire life. However statistical data will surely show better than Finland or whatever country. Other countries has good or bad form of democracy, we have self destructive democracy. Otherwise how do you expect people still consider Lalu a leader and Salman shouldn't be jailed. Crazy people man .....
Ady P.04/09/2018 19:03
Aditi M.04/09/2018 17:48
u must be having idea where the funds allocated to the states go????
Vikranth V.04/09/2018 17:30
I'm surprised when you say, India tried to tackle homelessness. I ve seen banks writing off bad loans to to big corporates and governments struggling to get gigantic fraudsters to pay for their deeds. When did my tax money contribute to the poor homeless people? Do let me know.
Mayuri T.04/09/2018 15:26
we need to think about this
Santosh K.04/09/2018 15:05
what we can expect from india & political parties 90% of fund will be eaten and 10% will be eaten by govt & middle parties.
Gyal G.04/09/2018 14:14
i think in India no one is poor if you altered the migration of people from village to urban. this is only possible if greater opportunities are provided in the villages instead of urban areas..growth in India is a loop where more people are migrating to cities.
Nirmal C.04/09/2018 13:47
Here the government thinks best ways to loot people. People with homes will soon become homeless.
Neeta B.04/09/2018 11:41
Finland population - 55 Lakhs India population - around 132 crores You must be joking comparing these two countries!
Arun R.04/09/2018 10:53
Yaha par homeless itne jyada h k Finland jaise 2-3 Desh tayar ho jayenge
Ariella U.04/09/2018 10:37
Difference between us and them
Hema D.04/09/2018 07:35
great
Sainath S.04/09/2018 05:43
What the
Tarun V.04/09/2018 05:25
ye dekh bhai
Pradip K.04/09/2018 03:14
so sed but yes
Tarun B.04/09/2018 02:11
Friend's the problem is our population which is increasing day by day. Secondly our education system , which wants child to become robot . third reason neither BJP nor CONGRESS is good As they always blames each other . and waisting countries money . see our Parliament is not working since many days . . Thus to improve our self's we have to condemn religion as well as we would have to cut down population and improve our education system .