Forced Marriages for Indians in the UK

Worst vacation ever? During the summer holidays, some Indian-origin Britons are forced into marriage back home.

07/29/2019 2:58 AM
  • 504.5k
  • 91

63 comments

  • Devanjan C.
    08/17/2019 05:16

    savdhan rahe.. Satark rahe.. Jai hind

  • Gaurav C.
    08/16/2019 15:48

    read

  • Oris I.
    08/15/2019 17:06

    Thank for those Fucking north Indian

  • Neela M.
    08/15/2019 11:07

    - Bro! His mother did it with him this year . Dubaiwala bechara ! 😂😂😂😂

  • Akshay S.
    08/14/2019 19:44

    Man ..that girl under veil..is so scary..

  • Zen D.
    08/14/2019 17:02

    Good work.

  • Rahul S.
    08/14/2019 07:51

    Apparently UK government cares more about Indian women than Indian government do.

  • Deepak S.
    08/13/2019 16:50

    This is some commendable job by brut. Now make some video about England occupied Ireland as you are there in England.

  • Shivjeet S.
    08/13/2019 13:22

    Very good step usually happens with sikhs and muslims

  • Sylvester H.
    08/13/2019 02:59

    fuck indian culture, fuck their tradition, it becomes a victim and a threat for the whole world

  • Sahil A.
    08/11/2019 16:38

    namaste london

  • Love J.
    08/11/2019 03:55

    90% of Indians are criminal minded

  • Sreedhar I.
    08/10/2019 08:21

    Well done

  • Jatin K.
    08/09/2019 17:39

    whenever it's my time comes something or the other pops up !!!!

  • Manpreet R.
    08/08/2019 07:44

    na aana is des laddo 😂🤣😂🤣

  • Anand B.
    08/07/2019 03:26

    Good

  • Rahil S.
    08/06/2019 17:57

    beware

  • Amit P.
    08/06/2019 17:19

    Dont have any work..lets create shit

  • Sanketh G.
    08/06/2019 16:21

    B#%#%#^t.... Brut has always worked hard to defame India by projecting genuine cases as a mass issue. Arranged marriage is common and considered as the best marriage system in the world. But, forced marriage is a very rare case. In a marriage, misunderstanding and cat fights are common. That's part of life and both goes ahead forgetting the fight unless they are not matured mentally with Western phobia.

  • Kushal K.
    08/06/2019 15:26

    This is shit