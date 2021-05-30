back
From An Abusive Marriage To BBC's Top Chef
This woman survived domestic violence and an abusive marriage to go on to become a BBC top chef and even received recognition from the Queen.
Bhoomi S.4 hours
Such a lovely lady on TV.
Anjum S.5 hours
What a charming lady. May god bless u woth happibess and togatherness with ur loved onces. Keep smiling n spreading happiness.
Radha C.16 hours
Pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏
Andrea J.17 hours
Mental torture is more than physical torture.... Completely agree..
Shubhodeep C.19 hours
Inspirational 🙏🙏
Mominur N.a day
Congratulations Maam to everyone. Thank you
Asad M.2 days
I had the same experience in my life. I was so helpless and scared. I knew nothing about the laws or my rights in UK.
Shabeer A.2 days
Alhamdulillaah... Carry your dreams happily mam...
Arti M.2 days
She said it right never give up .. stay happy stay blessed ... hard work pays ..
Salihath S.3 days
Cherished dreams coming true... How sweet to hear.
Sahana Y.3 days
Dreams Turned To Reality. God Bless You
Mohammed E.3 days
An motivational passion for doing that stuff where a dream turns into reality in foreign and experience, well done. God guide us all.
Cac T.3 days
She is cute and brave!
Padma V.3 days
Great 👍
A. R.3 days
Happy for her
A. R.3 days
The best part is he left her she's been lucky by chance otherwise many don't leave women it's hard to get out of such a marriage
Aparna G.3 days
Hats off to her determination. I Nspiring
Julid P.3 days
wow Thanks for sharing
Bhat S.3 days
The saddest part is that people think abuse can only be physical and violent. They completely eliminate the fact about one's mind and psyche . This shows the lack of understanding about mental health . Irony is that when we talk about great leaders who were imprisoned and tortured , we often emphasise on their "mental toughness" than physical tenacity.
Sharath S.3 days
