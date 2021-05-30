back

From An Abusive Marriage To BBC's Top Chef

This woman survived domestic violence and an abusive marriage to go on to become a BBC top chef and even received recognition from the Queen.

30/05/2021 2:57 PM
  • 113.3K
  • 50

Changing India

  1. 4:26

    Providing Safe Toilets To Fight Open Defecation

  2. 4:54

    From An Abusive Marriage To BBC's Top Chef

  3. 2:24

    Meet Manipur's Class Of 2021

  4. 3:10

    'We Need Better Internet', Say Ladakh Children

  5. 3:09

    Meet Kashmir's Youngest Kickboxing Champion

  6. 3:27

    Meet India's Billy Elliot

41 comments

  • Bhoomi S.
    4 hours

    Such a lovely lady on TV.

  • Anjum S.
    5 hours

    What a charming lady. May god bless u woth happibess and togatherness with ur loved onces. Keep smiling n spreading happiness.

  • Radha C.
    16 hours

    Pray for everyone's safety and well-being 🙏

  • Andrea J.
    17 hours

    Mental torture is more than physical torture.... Completely agree..

  • Shubhodeep C.
    19 hours

    Inspirational 🙏🙏

  • Mominur N.
    a day

    Congratulations Maam to everyone. Thank you

  • Asad M.
    2 days

    I had the same experience in my life. I was so helpless and scared. I knew nothing about the laws or my rights in UK.

  • Shabeer A.
    2 days

    Alhamdulillaah... Carry your dreams happily mam...

  • Arti M.
    2 days

    She said it right never give up .. stay happy stay blessed ... hard work pays ..

  • Salihath S.
    3 days

    Cherished dreams coming true... How sweet to hear.

  • Sahana Y.
    3 days

    Dreams Turned To Reality. God Bless You

  • Mohammed E.
    3 days

    An motivational passion for doing that stuff where a dream turns into reality in foreign and experience, well done. God guide us all.

  • Cac T.
    3 days

    She is cute and brave!

  • Padma V.
    3 days

    Great 👍

  • A. R.
    3 days

    Happy for her

  • A. R.
    3 days

    The best part is he left her she's been lucky by chance otherwise many don't leave women it's hard to get out of such a marriage

  • Aparna G.
    3 days

    Hats off to her determination. I Nspiring

  • Julid P.
    3 days

    wow Thanks for sharing

  • Bhat S.
    3 days

    The saddest part is that people think abuse can only be physical and violent. They completely eliminate the fact about one's mind and psyche . This shows the lack of understanding about mental health . Irony is that when we talk about great leaders who were imprisoned and tortured , we often emphasise on their "mental toughness" than physical tenacity.

  • Sharath S.
    3 days

    Become a 6/7 figure earner!!! know how to grow your own business and make passive income every single weekly while you trade? .............👋 You most hit your faith If your answer is 'YES' add me or DM me so I can explain you how does this work.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.