Germany Vs India on Job Training

India and Germany both offer vocational training to their workforce. But how does the training compare?
6 comments
Manish R.07/09/2018 18:58
Here only hindu Muslim debate will take place. When our leaders are 10th fail then how will they understand about the study.
Manjunatha R.07/07/2018 15:56
Dear all ministers, please don't utilise castism , religions , and languages , kindly develop our government school's and Hospitals with standard facilities, and full fill the besic needs to poor people's and middle class people's after that kindly reduce the petroleum price, ,,, first kindly change the education system , this is most weakness of India and Indian's, thanks
HRithik R.07/06/2018 15:06
B.voc
Vighnesh B.07/06/2018 14:18
It is not Indian education that needs a change. Its peoples mindset that needs to change. Only when there is a demand for something, there will be a change in that. None of us like to study those, why would government waste money on it?? Make way for a change people, stop blaming government.. Change starts from within.
Saad K.07/06/2018 12:23
No wonder why we are jobless
Himsa N.07/06/2018 04:00
Indian education system need to be changed asap.