How the Son of a Mexican Farmer Became "El Chapo"

The trial of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is underway. You might know him as a character on Netflix's "Narcos: Mexico", but here is the real-life story behind one of the world's most dangerous drug traffickers.

01/16/2019 5:30 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:36 AM
44 comments

  • Adeel H.
    07/26/2020 09:44

    Shorty knew how to escape from prison and Maxy has knew how to zig zag from police and intelligence from drug spot area in Islamabad on November 2015. All law enforcement agencies failed. 👊😂

  • Chandra S.
    03/06/2019 02:32

    He looks peaceful.

  • Anjan P.
    02/24/2019 16:15

    Ganjedi republic of Mexico

  • Rafael M.
    02/19/2019 19:05

    Wake up, despierten! Drugs cross the border "En Linea", with federal approval.

  • Rafael M.
    02/19/2019 19:00

    To my personal knowledge, the biggest drug lord in history has been GHW Bush.

  • Shivam D.
    02/18/2019 18:47

    😬

  • Joselito C.
    02/18/2019 15:08

    Mexico need Iron fist 👊🏽 in the government

  • Oscar H.
    02/17/2019 06:17

    FREE EL CHAPO

  • Batii B.
    02/16/2019 17:21

    Why arresting him yet American Gov't sells drugs

  • David P.
    02/14/2019 10:22

    He was found guilty on all charges, like there was ever any other outcome.

  • Frank T.
    02/14/2019 08:03

    End the Drug War by Decriminalize All Drugs and your Cartel problem is Over!

  • Awijit S.
    01/21/2019 05:38

    thanks to CIA

  • Prashil D.
    01/19/2019 15:16

    Ajinkya Patil

  • Ayush R.
    01/19/2019 04:23

    yeh hai bhai wo

  • Rahul S.
    01/17/2019 12:25

    The current Pablo Escobar

  • Rameez K.
    01/17/2019 11:11

    yeh dekh bhai

  • Andrew M.
    01/17/2019 09:01

    Something like Dawoods organisation being run by patriotic Hindus?

  • Harsh V.
    01/17/2019 07:21

    Deepak Kumar

  • Suresh S.
    01/17/2019 03:14

    Ganesh Maxtrevota

  • Lalrohlua Z.
    01/17/2019 02:38

    This guy is better than Modi

