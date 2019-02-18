back

How to Open a Champagne Bottle with a Knife

Want to learn a cool party trick? 🗡🍾

02/18/2019 9:03 AM
  • 1.6m
  • 245

And even more

  1. The Great Calcutta Snack Story

  2. An Ultimate Mango Guide

  3. Old Monk: The Rum That Was Never Advertised

  4. India Can’t Stop Eating Biryani

  5. This Chennai Artist Makes Miniatures Of Food

  6. This Roti Dispenser Serves 2,000 People Every Day

129 comments

  • Brogan L.
    04/10/2019 15:05

    i cant understand him

  • Christiana M.
    04/01/2019 19:54

    is it just me or is that the atomic shop music ????

  • Mohammed N.
    04/01/2019 02:22

    sick

  • Cameron K.
    03/31/2019 23:36

    all I gathered from this is an offensive amount of foam and that he didn’t put it in a flute 👀

  • Anthony P.
    03/31/2019 00:52

    un ptit cour pour ta prochainne fois 😂

  • Jaz H.
    03/28/2019 11:20

    Just open your drink as intended and stop wasting time.

  • S.E. A.
    03/28/2019 03:22

    What's the chance of swallowing glass?

  • Jedd B.
    03/27/2019 07:12

    this is how we do it for your next insta story

  • Denis C.
    03/26/2019 23:35

    We doing this instead of the screwdriver next time mate? 😂n

  • Teddy D.
    03/26/2019 18:32

    French Shaw

  • Nikos G.
    03/26/2019 09:58

    Why man whyyy use your fcking hand

  • Evan H.
    03/26/2019 01:09

    lets do this but in a battle and shoot the tops at each other

  • Sonny E.
    03/24/2019 20:57

    Sabrera den

  • Sedat M.
    03/24/2019 07:22

    People stop saying "open it normally". The video is about a party trick and it doesn't have to be better way of opening the bottle, it is spectacular as mented

  • Christopher P.
    03/23/2019 22:08

    👍

  • Alessio P.
    03/23/2019 10:35

    c'é solo una persona che può sciabolare e non é francese

  • Tanmoy M.
    03/23/2019 03:06

    Bhag bhosdiwale

  • Austėja Z.
    03/21/2019 15:17

    😀

  • Robin P.
    03/21/2019 13:09

    A faire à ton anniv

  • Donald T.
    03/21/2019 12:27

    Nick Valdez