How Women Prepare To Go Home At Night
Pepper spray in bag, keys pointing out of their fists, emergency numbers on speed dial. This is how women around the world make the dangerous journey home at night.
07/28/2020 6:57 AM
14 comments
Justina R.07/28/2020 18:34
When will the day come when womens and girls will not fear for their safety ............ Things for women would be same as for men .
Anushka D.07/28/2020 15:23
It's a sad state of affairs even after decades into a globalised world.
Aminah A.07/28/2020 12:29
It's getting worse since RSS ideologies come to power just listen what they think of Woman. Woman not safe in indian every mint they get raped and still the government can't do anything
Sanjay B.07/28/2020 10:08
What all u ppl r scared of...is it wild animals?
Shanthi N.07/28/2020 09:49
It’s so sad / that women have to do this. I would like to see a world where women can walk freely without fear.
Muhammad A.07/28/2020 08:41
Virinder K.07/28/2020 07:31
Shame on humans!
Srijana S.07/28/2020 07:22
Get going girls,kill the men or injured them for trying to rape you👍👍👍
Rajratna G.07/28/2020 07:21
Woman should be allowed to carry a revolver for their safety. But they shouldn't misuse it to take personal vengeance.
Aniket C.07/28/2020 07:12
woahhhh
David L.07/28/2020 07:09
Unfortunately, it is a sad fact of life that women are not safe from male predators. I'm a father and grandfather, and if some feral mongrel attacked any of my daughters or granddaughters, I would want to kill them.
Chinmaya K.07/28/2020 07:09
Shrreya C.07/28/2020 07:08
Done this for years when i was working in India. Sad that women have to be on a continuous alert state in so many countries.
Mayur K.07/28/2020 07:07
