If I Was A Wife: Around The World

90 comments
Payal K.10/25/2019 07:06
Hadd chutiyapa h .... India shadi legal h sab Ko pata hota h shadi kisliye Kiya jaata h ... To rape kaise bol sakte ho sex Ko???? Dowry baat aani chahiye thi na ki sex....
Aman S.10/24/2019 03:57
In india when marital Rape is not a crime . The survey itself has provided report that out of 100 cases filed for Rape(non marital raoe) 56 are fake just to earn money, similarly for dowry 76 cases are fake. So Brut India before posting shit about India get facts check that why it's still legal.
Parth B.10/23/2019 17:27
Father of girl should be strong
Pankaj S.10/23/2019 15:32
Bakvas Rubbish
Yuki K.10/23/2019 07:47
What to say even women doing the same just stay silent and carry all those abuses and infact not only man are wrong women's too are wrong here
Harshdeeppandey10/23/2019 05:03
Martial rape is illegal in India
Naushad A.10/22/2019 12:06
Sale kuch bhi video bna lete ho India Ko bdnam KR rhe ho
Vijay K.10/20/2019 14:48
hindu female culture face ok n no Muslim hijab female culture face on ur channel Brut Bastard India r Indian Islamic men not rape her wife ???
Manish A.10/18/2019 12:31
You have wrong information about India
केपी ओ.10/18/2019 09:54
Brut india, You got a d*** in your h**** re 🤨
Anubhuti G.10/17/2019 17:52
Exactly what we were talking about that day
Angela C.10/17/2019 12:35
Pls it's not true with what the said about Nigeria and India
Matilda C.10/17/2019 09:15
Thank God I reside in Australia, the law takes good care of women.
Dharm R.10/17/2019 09:01
what is martial rape? 🤔🤔🤔
Hashmukh G.10/17/2019 04:46
In this Video I can see how India Is Targeted By Western Culture Theories...
Ayeni O.10/16/2019 15:52
I disagree with that Nigerian lady that was interviewed, no law in Nigeria stated that it is right for husband to slap his wife on use iPad hit her. It is what you allow your husband to do to you. You have the right to leave abusive relationship.
Sudip G.10/16/2019 06:15
Yah, everyone know what kind of media network you are. I dont think anyone other then other feminist are interested in this video
Noor K.10/16/2019 05:52
Women always suffer. No matter which part of the world she is.
Gaautami S.10/15/2019 18:50
Whatever, it is for sure that women are always subjected to oppression and torture
Joshua M.10/15/2019 17:54
I feel sorry but when she said slap an iPad on your face I mean what