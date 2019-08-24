back
Imran Khan On Why India Won’t Talk To Him
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan thinks he knows why India has not warmed up to his outreach for talks. 🇮🇳🇵🇰
01/13/2019 4:00 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 9:57 AM
- 3.6m
- 36.7k
- 3.9k
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
3007 comments
Bashy Q.08/24/2019 13:34
To start with, what are half a million Indian armed soldiers doing in Kashmir? The guy who attacked your troops are tired of oppression and subjugation. Imran Khan is sincere and honest. He means business.
Ankit K.06/18/2019 05:05
Pakistani people says stop killing innocent people in Kashmir than why u killed innocent people in baluchistan, why thousand hindu people converted into Islam specially hindu women,all Muslims are not terrorist but why all terrorist are muslims
Diptanil C.06/06/2019 23:03
So what's about the Mumbai attack,,,, Pakistan is harvesting Terrorists through worldwide
Siddhartha D.05/09/2019 18:24
Nothing happens, Pakistan is always run by ISI. Not PM.We want war becoz bohot din ho gaya yaar, kuch to ho
Asher W.05/02/2019 18:00
Chalo ek baat achi dikhi..pakistan has got a true leader now.and some people talk sense.
Simon M.04/29/2019 04:30
There is solution not by terrorism but by mutual respect and amicable talks and dealings.
Kishor D.04/27/2019 16:16
Fuck off
Tauqeer A.04/23/2019 09:17
Well said ❤️
Mujahid R.04/20/2019 02:51
After British departed in 1947, the self rule after 1000 yrs , didn’t showed any class.
Ashish S.04/16/2019 03:48
This guy talks sense unlike the fraud Moti
Asha S.04/15/2019 15:06
We know, P. M you are trying your best for talks with India, but when those terrorists who commit murder everyday on our borders, both on civilians and our soldiers, with the encouragement of your military regime, how do you expect talks? We have talked before and after that your attacks on the borders have increased. We too don't want war too. So you give up supporting Hafiz Saeed and hand him over to India and I am sure our P. M.and Foreign Secretary will do what You are requesting.
Praveen K.04/14/2019 14:04
I don't think India need suggestion from a terrorist.
Mohammed I.04/12/2019 08:15
That's the difference between a Oxford Graduate and a RSS & Cha wala
Amarnathan Y.04/11/2019 12:00
Now we know who is he.just singing the old song.what you do with ur atom bomb.ye roti ke saath kha saktha. Another fool.
Madhusudhan R.04/11/2019 07:14
If he is really sinceare, for attaining peace at our borders, why he is allowing shelling and firing frequently, and instigating terror in our Kashmir sending terrorists and encouraging, financing stone throwers, abusing, interfering in Kashmir internal affairs. He such a cunning dumb lier just pretend trying to show the media pak a innocent
Nama N.04/10/2019 15:00
That's why us cut off u r funds 😂😂😂
Viknes G.04/10/2019 10:33
Then why is imran khan funding the terrorist?.. shame on you and ur nation for kill innocent armies..
अभिजीत ख.04/10/2019 06:23
Have he talked about terrorist camps in Pakistan which is widely used against India
Eljaz B.04/09/2019 19:52
I like the logic of Khan=peacefull.
པད་མ་ ་.04/07/2019 10:36
first try to eradicate terrorist hiding in your country and then lets talk of other country .