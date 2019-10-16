back
Imran Khan's Earlier Call for Dialogue
In this interview from January, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan predicted why India would resist his outreach for talks. 🇮🇳🇵🇰
03/01/2019 7:27 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 3:20 PM
441 comments
ഹവീനയുടെ പ.10/16/2019 05:18
Wise man✌️✌️✌️✌️ Learn from him
Maroof D.03/22/2019 17:53
If solutions lies in dialogue who wouldn't have need to get divorced three times!!
Tareque A.03/12/2019 14:11
One thing you realise pretty soon from India Pakistan conflict post is Indians are blinded by hatred and sinking in there Hindu extremism. I thought Indians were better educated than Pakistan and Will be more sensible but found the opposite Pakistanis here seems more sensible and behave with humility. Indians one msg for you guys extreme nationalism no good for general public it good for dishonest politicians. Wake up
Rakib A.03/11/2019 19:26
Rakib A.03/11/2019 19:26
Badd M.03/10/2019 08:21
a) Pakistan's nukes are as reliable as the Pakistani government itself. For those who don't understand sarcasm, Pakistani nukes are shit. India, on the other hand, is infamous for having all the three WMDs at its disposal. We have ICBMs, and don't you forget BrahMos, the biggest nightmare of every country today. Ofcourse we don't want war, war hampers the economy badly. But saying that Pakistan has a chance against us with its so called shitty nukes is hilarious. Even if we assume that Pakistan has advanced warheads, they still need to use GPS to guide their missiles and bombs. GPS is maintained by the US, who will never allow its tech to be used with a WMD(we all know how the US is today bullying Pakistan for using its F-16s to violate ceasefire). We have our own satellite navigation system. We can destroy porkis in a matter of minutes. b) Graduated from Oxford, but he is nowhere related to academia. Therefore defending him on the basis of his education is baseless, we Indians did that a lot during the time of MMS, but his government was a utter failure. c) Pakistani ideology of democracy and secularism is based on a religion, Indian democracy is a balanced logical design given to us by brilliant people. The Modi government has a lot of problems. There is bad governance in a lot of areas of our country. Indians do deserve better. But we don't need 'words of wisdom' from someone whose party harbours international terrorists as their politicians. Seriously, these porkis give death penalty for blasphemy, when we Indians are busy scaling the Martian terrain. Sort your own issues first you fucking porki, then come for a dialogue.
Prins A.03/10/2019 03:25
The Indian people are horrible 😡
Ravi K.03/09/2019 23:24
Kashmir people can decide their fate through referendum but to have a peaceful process. First step at least as per UN is that the state of pakistan should demilitarize the kashmir area. Funniest part is that demilitarization will never happen and obstructing referendum. Again pakistan cries on kashmir referendum.
Harsharan S.03/09/2019 07:18
Ist Pakistan need to finish their residing terrorist for which they claims funds to finish them.. and stop instigating "maasum" Kashmiri children against India. Plus deliver the result action against some terrorist organizations which India had demanded then after doing all this things, sit and talk is good option.
Nipun B.03/08/2019 09:07
Puppet Khan should first hang Masood Azhar, Hafeez Saeed, JeM, and the terrorists in ISI and Pak Army He should also accept that Balochistan is not part of Pakistan
Chinmay H.03/07/2019 21:19
Oh yeah ?? You want to solve Kashmir issue? First demilitarise PoK and then talk. Master of Lip Service ! :D
Bhattarai R.03/07/2019 16:01
Imran khan is the hero of pakistan as well as asian politics
Kali P.03/07/2019 15:02
Why don't u have guts to give us hafeez sawed, azhar and dawood Ibrahim?
Govind S.03/07/2019 01:09
Mr Pm imran Khan if a solution comes out from a dialogue. You need not have to marry for 3 times.
Govind S.03/07/2019 01:08
Please check your words and replace names of countries at Kashmir Pakistan kills 500 per year and turns the reaction on to India.
Kartik P.03/06/2019 08:25
Eat nuclear , spit nuclear , shit nuclear is what pakistan can so but ask pakistan their contribution to the world , therein they score a big zero. Hope that their nuclear too sells for RS 200 per kg like their tomatoes
AlAn P.03/06/2019 07:54
Fool . There is no use of speaking with a person like you.no power forthe words.you speak something in cinema style.porkis believe it.soldiers and your terrorist s do something else.and Indians has no time kidding with u.terrorists
Kashish V.03/06/2019 04:01
Thats why Pakistan uses terrorists to avoid a real war.
Mahapara N.03/05/2019 18:58
Lubna S.03/05/2019 18:35
