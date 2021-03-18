back
Imran Khan's Win-Win Theory For India And Pakistan
Pakistan PM Imran Khan says both India and Pakistan can gain from peace between them. But there's one catch..
18/03/2021 5:57 PM
1378 comments
Tarun K.an hour
"Lekin aapne Ghabraana nahi h" 😜😂😂
Sushil K.an hour
Rubbish win win theory by PM of PAK. If Bajwa says same thing then one can think about it. It's master who calls the shot not a puppet
Vinayak G.an hour
Peace will come only when pakistan will stop terrorism.
Yash K.2 hours
Bhikmanga vaccine magne aagaya
Arun K.2 hours
Duffer Pakistani Rahulji
Vishal B.2 hours
Brut making statements like they are pimps of Pakistan😂🤣😂🤣🤣
ਦੀਪਸ਼ਿਵਿੰਦਰ ਸ.2 hours
Who is Imran Khan- a powerless ornamental, political pawn of a failed state, a rogue nation.
Junaid A.2 hours
If india want to be a super power one day. India have to make peace with pakistan. And focus on china. Otherwise india will Be busy with pakistan and china will take a lead. I think now Indian think tanks realised. And they are changing policy. Which i think good for south asia.
Noshir D.2 hours
Aakhri Langda Mad Mongolians Aka Moghuls Nakli Khan
Pankaj S.2 hours
Seriously....they are always begging😂😂😂
Shivakumar A.2 hours
इमरान खान साहेब, आप और आपके आतंकवादी संगठन हमारे हिन्दुस्तान दूर ही रहे इसी में आप की और आपकी देश के भलाई है । हमे आप से या आप के देश से कोई संबंध नहीं रखना है ।
Cma S.2 hours
He is just buying time for next blunder
Vks S.2 hours
Nonsense comment
Haroon Z.2 hours
Sensible but sense will take time to prevail
Salman K.2 hours
How Indian elect Modi Hitlor un educated person...😀😃😃😃😃
Vks S.2 hours
No need to take first step ...we have already taken several decades ago
Mario K.2 hours
Wtf
Salman K.2 hours
I think India Must Except imran Khan Offer...Don't know Pakistan K History Main Per Koy Imran Khan jyesa ajyega Ya Nahe ...????!!
Deepjit D.2 hours
When pakistan is speaking for peace then its quite sure that either pakistan is facing some internal problems or its planning for something against india ...😂
Saiprasad W.2 hours
Pakistan is now in trouble as their terror outfits are no longer in position to spread terror in India... Imran is only a puppet, real Porkistan is run by ISI