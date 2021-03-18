back

Imran Khan's Win-Win Theory For India And Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan says both India and Pakistan can gain from peace between them. But there's one catch..

18/03/2021 5:57 PM
  • 455.6K
  • 1.5K

1378 comments

  • Tarun K.
    an hour

    "Lekin aapne Ghabraana nahi h" 😜😂😂

  • Sushil K.
    an hour

    Rubbish win win theory by PM of PAK. If Bajwa says same thing then one can think about it. It's master who calls the shot not a puppet

  • Vinayak G.
    an hour

    Peace will come only when pakistan will stop terrorism.

  • Yash K.
    2 hours

    Bhikmanga vaccine magne aagaya

  • Arun K.
    2 hours

    Duffer Pakistani Rahulji

  • Vishal B.
    2 hours

    Brut making statements like they are pimps of Pakistan😂🤣😂🤣🤣

  • ਦੀਪਸ਼ਿਵਿੰਦਰ ਸ.
    2 hours

    Who is Imran Khan- a powerless ornamental, political pawn of a failed state, a rogue nation.

  • Junaid A.
    2 hours

    If india want to be a super power one day. India have to make peace with pakistan. And focus on china. Otherwise india will Be busy with pakistan and china will take a lead. I think now Indian think tanks realised. And they are changing policy. Which i think good for south asia.

  • Noshir D.
    2 hours

    Aakhri Langda Mad Mongolians Aka Moghuls Nakli Khan

  • Pankaj S.
    2 hours

    Seriously....they are always begging😂😂😂

  • Shivakumar A.
    2 hours

    इमरान खान साहेब, आप और आपके आतंकवादी संगठन हमारे हिन्दुस्तान दूर ही रहे इसी में आप की और आपकी देश के भलाई है । हमे आप से या आप के देश से कोई संबंध नहीं रखना है ।

  • Cma S.
    2 hours

    He is just buying time for next blunder

  • Vks S.
    2 hours

    Nonsense comment

  • Haroon Z.
    2 hours

    Sensible but sense will take time to prevail

  • Salman K.
    2 hours

    How Indian elect Modi Hitlor un educated person...😀😃😃😃😃

  • Vks S.
    2 hours

    No need to take first step ...we have already taken several decades ago

  • Mario K.
    2 hours

    Wtf

  • Salman K.
    2 hours

    I think India Must Except imran Khan Offer...Don't know Pakistan K History Main Per Koy Imran Khan jyesa ajyega Ya Nahe ...????!!

  • Deepjit D.
    2 hours

    When pakistan is speaking for peace then its quite sure that either pakistan is facing some internal problems or its planning for something against india ...😂

  • Saiprasad W.
    2 hours

    Pakistan is now in trouble as their terror outfits are no longer in position to spread terror in India... Imran is only a puppet, real Porkistan is run by ISI

