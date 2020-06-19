India-China Standoffs: How Did We Get Here?

Divyanshi Jain, The CBSE Class 12 Topper
IMA Signals Covid-19 Community Transmission In India
Watch The Musical Manhunt Of Bihar Police
When Old Indian Newspapers Surfaced On A French Peak
The Landlords Of The Moon
Why Good Bridges Remain A Bridge Too Far For India
Tibet is sovereign state occupied by communist China
Indians do not recognize Tibet to be part of China
Indian's expansionist mindset with it's neighbours will not change. China should teach them a lasting lesson once and for all.
In this clip lots of lies about China 🇨🇳, it’s shameful and scared Indian Army is not able to fight with China 🇨🇳. Surrender Modi has no courage to defend his country. “ kya pidi or kya pidi ka shorba “ 😜😜
Where is china today it's all because of mao Zedong.
Chinese Communist Party CCP Marxist Scum
What bullshit...y don’t u state that 43 Chinese soldiers were also killed in 2020. Showing Congress Era numbers
Such a brutal asshoooles...spreading lies....
CHINA IS UNBELIEVABLE NEIBOUR FOR INDIA AND FOR ALL NSTIINS SHARING THE BORDER WITH CHINA.
IT WILL COLLAPSE AS USSR
Chinese viruses are dangerous to the World
It’s high time for India to declare complete Tibet independence (2.5 Million Sq Km of three Provinces) with based on facts & evidence.
Do suwar
This is purely in india perspective. Would like to see a neutral one
Killed? Or Martyred?
Haha it's great to see Indians thinking they could win a standoff or war against China...keep dreaming boys, that's all you can do
🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑
@shahryar sa potyer bevercy nikk
You should do a correction in your records Pakistan took 750sq km from China
China agreed as Pakistan gave him the vote for election of a member of UNSC and because of that China became the part of UNSC and that's why the agreement was signed between Pakistan and China for clarification of Pak-China boundary in Gilgit Baltistan
Pakistan claimed 750 sq km which were given to Pakistan by china
https://www.facebook.com/100001253300267/posts/3420532031331873/?app=fbl
China is a new super power
Hahahaha doing TC of china .... Yeh haal hogya hai abb India ka 😝
461 comments
Himmat S.4 days
Tibet is sovereign state occupied by communist China Indians do not recognize Tibet to be part of China
Ali H.4 days
Indian's expansionist mindset with it's neighbours will not change. China should teach them a lasting lesson once and for all.
Muhammad I.5 days
In this clip lots of lies about China 🇨🇳, it’s shameful and scared Indian Army is not able to fight with China 🇨🇳. Surrender Modi has no courage to defend his country. “ kya pidi or kya pidi ka shorba “ 😜😜
Abhishek P.6 days
Where is china today it's all because of mao Zedong.
Shawn S.6 days
Chinese Communist Party CCP Marxist Scum
Sanket M.7 days
What bullshit...y don’t u state that 43 Chinese soldiers were also killed in 2020. Showing Congress Era numbers
Ajith K.7 days
Such a brutal asshoooles...spreading lies....
Mathiraj R.07/13/2020 04:31
CHINA IS UNBELIEVABLE NEIBOUR FOR INDIA AND FOR ALL NSTIINS SHARING THE BORDER WITH CHINA. IT WILL COLLAPSE AS USSR
Sandesh T.07/12/2020 17:33
Chinese viruses are dangerous to the World
Tenzin L.07/12/2020 11:34
It’s high time for India to declare complete Tibet independence (2.5 Million Sq Km of three Provinces) with based on facts & evidence.
Chandraprakesh P.07/12/2020 09:42
Do suwar
Sandeep M.07/12/2020 07:31
This is purely in india perspective. Would like to see a neutral one
Hrishikesh D.07/12/2020 02:45
Killed? Or Martyred?
Bilal T.07/11/2020 21:19
Haha it's great to see Indians thinking they could win a standoff or war against China...keep dreaming boys, that's all you can do
ChannaBasava K.07/11/2020 07:42
🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠😠🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑
Karthik G.07/11/2020 02:10
@shahryar sa potyer bevercy nikk
Chaudhary A.07/10/2020 07:46
You should do a correction in your records Pakistan took 750sq km from China China agreed as Pakistan gave him the vote for election of a member of UNSC and because of that China became the part of UNSC and that's why the agreement was signed between Pakistan and China for clarification of Pak-China boundary in Gilgit Baltistan Pakistan claimed 750 sq km which were given to Pakistan by china
Manjil C.07/10/2020 06:16
https://www.facebook.com/100001253300267/posts/3420532031331873/?app=fbl
Prince M.07/10/2020 04:58
China is a new super power
Muhammad S.07/09/2020 19:26
Hahahaha doing TC of china .... Yeh haal hogya hai abb India ka 😝