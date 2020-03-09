back
India-China Tensions 2.0
We thought India-China clashes ended in June, but the two giants are facing off again on Indian territory. For China, it's also about semantics.
09/03/2020 4:27 PM
- 91.9k
- 623
- 155
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
150 comments
Muhammad S.a day
I would like to report to the admin of the page ABOUT An irresponsible and violent member of this page his name is """Gopal Gopalji"""" read his words what he has written on my comment
Muhammad S.a day
CHINA HAD ALREADY CONFISCATED MORE THAN ""1000 SQUARE KILOMETRES OF INDIAN TERRITORY"""" AND TO JUSTIFY THEIR CLAIMS AND TO SAVE THEIR FACE INTERNATIONALLY AND THEIR ATTACKS ON indian army THEY INTENTIONALLY LEAVE SOME MOUNTAINS AND indian army QUICKLY SET UP THEIR BASES ON THESE TWO HILLS """ BLACK TOP AND HALMAT TOP""" AND THINK THEY CAPTURED THEM..... BUT IN REALITY THEY FALL IN VICTUM OF ANOTHER """" CHINA'S BRILLIANT WAR TACTICS """"" NOW CHINA HAS A VALID EXCUSE TO CONTINUE THEIR EXPANSIONISM PLAN😁😁😁😁😁 LOOK WHAT CHINA WILL DO NEXT WITH UNPROFESSIONAL, COWARD AND LIAR PISS DRINKING RANDIANS BOLLYWOOD ARMY
Muhammad S.a day
I know it is USELESS to have a discussion with IGNORANT BRAINWASHED AND BLIND FOLDED people , who are becoming FOOLED by their WAR MONGERING MEDIA, HINDUTWA EXTREMIST GOVERNMENT AND BOLLYWOOD ARMY. People like indians WITH LITTLE TO NO MIND AND EDUCATION AT ALL CAN'T EVEN ASK OR ATLEAST THINK LOGICAL QUESTIONS 1: Q = WHY ALWAYS TENSIONS RISE ON BORDERS, WHENEVER THERE ARE ELECTIONS IN INDIA OR THERE ARE SERIOUS LEGISLATIONS DEBATES GOING ON IN PARLIAMENT OR THERE ARE SERIOUS CORRUPTION ALLEGATIONS ON GOVERNMENT OR ARMY OFFICIALS ??? 2: Q =WHY ALWAYS DURING AND AFTER EVERY CONFLICT INDIAN ARMY BUILD A NARRATIVE IN INDIAN PUBLIC THAT """ THEY HAVE WON WON WON EACH & EVERY FRONT OF WAR AND DEFEATED THE OPPONENT AND INFLICTED IMMEASURABLE DAMAGES, WHY DON'T THEY TELL TO THE PUBLIC ABOUT THEIR OWN LOSSES ????? 3: Q = WHY INDIAN ARMY NEVER TOLD TO THE PUBLIC THAT WE ARE HOSTILE AGAINST NEIGHBOURS WITH BALANCE OF POWER IN OUR FAVOUR i.e. DIFFERENCE IN DEFENCE BUDGET WITH PAKISTAN IN RATIO IS 10 : 1 72 BILLIONS $ VS 7 BILLION $ EVEN WITH THIS LEVEL OF POWER WHY THEY ARE NEVER ABLE TO DECISIVELY DETER THE THREAT FROM A NATION WHICH HAS AN ARMY 5 TIMES SMALLER THEN YOURS?????? I CAN IMAGINE THE LEVEL OF EDUCATION AND INTELLIGENCE OF THE PEOPLE WHO ARE CURING CORONA VIRUS COVID19 WITH """" COW'S PISS AND DUNG """"
Ritesh P.a day
As an old Indian saying goes- Ulta chor kotwal ko Dante.
Saju N.a day
Never trust the coronas
Pisipati A.a day
Fucking liars. Double mouthed double tounged. Filthy liars. We care a dam come and attack u will get it back. Ur filthy liars.
Frenky L.2 days
Chinese r all fake
Sangye J.2 days
They are trying to divert the attention of world .. from investigation of coronavirus...they always create mess in the world and pretend to be innocent..never trust CPP..
Muhammad S.2 days
I think there isn't left a single EDUCATED SENSIBLE AND LOGICAL SOUND MINDED indian , who can UNDESTAND and THINK LOGICALLY on their MEDIA GOVERNMENT AND BOLLYWOOD ARMY'S NEWS BREAKING NEWS """ CHINA AND PAKISTAN AND ALL THE ENEMIES OF india ARE AFRAID OF India's 5 """ RAFAEL JETS""""" FROM ONLY 5 RAFAEL JETS?????
Muhammad S.2 days
In PRESS CONFERENCES AND BOLLYWOOD FILMS ALWAYS indian army wins 😁😁😁😁😁😁
Muhammad S.2 days
Indian ARMY IS SO BRAVE THAT THEY GO TO EACH AND EVERY COUNTRY LIKE RUSSIA USA FRANCE SWEDEN ETC ETC AND BEG THEM THAT PLEASE DON'T SELL WEAPONS TO PAKISTAN OTHERWISE THEY WILL F... OUR A.... we buy all your WEAPONS even on much higher price from the market....LATESTEXAMPLE IS """RAFAEL JETS """ 😁😁😁😁😁 UNDER ALL OF SECTIONS WITH LESS MODERN WEAPONS WE ARE CAPABLE OF NOT JUST ONLY DEFENDING OUR PAKISTAN BUT ALSO WE ARE VERY MUCH ABLE TO GIVE A HARD TIME AND BEFITTED RESPONSE TO PISS DRINKING RANDIANS BOLLYWOOD ARMY
Muhammad S.2 days
LOOK HOW NICELY THEY ARE MAKING FOOL THEIR PISS DRINKING RANDIANS ON THE ISSUE OF """" CONFLICT WITH CHINA """" CHINA HAD ALREADY CAPTURED MORE THAN 1000 SQUARE KILOMETRES OF AREA AND RANDIANS ARE SAYING yes yes we have strategic advantage over CHINA on this and that hill BUT THEY AREN'T TELLING THEIR nation HOW MUCH THEY HAD ALREADY LOST.😁😁😁😁
Gaurav K.2 days
Why was she laughing when reading out that statement as if she's telling a joke (lies) 😂
Vinay J.2 days
The world knows whose mistake it is . Can we forget wat yu ppl have done for the ppl of Tibet .. will they ever forgive you ?? And now india. Your ancient ppl had some reputation. Maintain it. Always play victims. Shameless Chinese citizens, supporting the wrong leaders.
Ron A.3 days
The new Hitler, Xi Pingpong
Pramod D.3 days
Chin chin chu baba chin chin chu.. Rat chandani mai or tu.. Hello Mr how do u do..?
Leo M.3 days
Wow Brut India you should rename yourself to Brut licking China [email protected]# showing again one sided statement....why not the Indian external minister spokesman video? Like your master (Wuhan virus) trying to change the narrative? Shame on you..Pia
Charlie G.3 days
This chinese people are getting on my nerve...fck them up...show them what indians are made up of...
Pawan D.3 days
How ironical poor China is playing a victim in each globe be it the trade war with US or South China Sea or In Indian Himalayas or Taiwan or Tibet or with Australia or ...It shows how Xi has become a rogue head with a genocidal tendency....
हिन्दू अ.4 days
चीन की माँ का भोंसड़ा