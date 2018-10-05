back
India Has Started Deporting Rohingya To Myanmar
India has begun sending back ROHINGYA refugees to Myanmar, in the FIRST DEPORTATION of the Muslim minority community. Is India violating international law by doing so?
10/05/2018 1:31 AM
- 354.9k
- 15.6k
- 715
669 comments
Bappa D.01/13/2019 14:15
nrc start all states immediatly in india. and all illigile person include rohingas out of my country. joi hind . bharat mata ki joy.
Zulqarnain S.10/28/2018 15:03
Where’s the human rights organisations & UNO? They’re silence because these people are Muslims, it’s not a violation, it’s a normal or routine only against Muslims
Ganesan M.10/23/2018 02:33
Violent Migrants Invade Europe… https://www.facebook.com/groups/524505744390414/permalink/1084252595082390/
Vijay K.10/19/2018 07:47
Brutt is preching wrong
Shishir S.10/19/2018 06:02
Violation.. There are many muslim dominant nation, ask them to take Rohingyas as their guest and keep them as long they want them to stay. Jack ass.. Indian minority logic.
Palash B.10/19/2018 04:38
yes..i think central goverment take a right step for cuntry...
Lx A.10/19/2018 04:17
Rohyngeya cannot b refugees this is their mother land
Swapnil P.10/19/2018 04:15
Bc goli maar ke nhi bhagaya yhi bhot aachi baat h bc hm ne sb ka theka nhi liya h
Nikhil T.10/19/2018 01:04
Because we r 1.2 billion people we dont want more
Rahul R.10/18/2018 20:13
India is doing its best by sending them back......
Ila M.10/18/2018 19:53
First of all india must deport the kashmiri pandits
Ila M.10/18/2018 19:51
As a tamil we know the pain of a refugees. At least union government of india should give them a chance obtain a asylum grant from any western country
Sachin S.10/18/2018 19:44
Jai ho modiji
Anubhav S.10/18/2018 18:33
We don't care if u care send them to urs country which has least population not india which facing the problems becouse of over population n scarcity of resources
Salim A.10/18/2018 17:56
Illegal Hindu o ko bi Nepal bajna chahia
Anurag S.10/18/2018 17:09
Refugees means to return to their land one day
Anurag S.10/18/2018 17:08
Absolutely not
Dipen T.10/18/2018 16:11
No violation at all. It's Myanmar internal problem. They are responsible for everything
Anil O.10/18/2018 14:28
Good.send them all back
Sushil K.10/18/2018 13:39
Good ji