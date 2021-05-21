back
India's History With Israel-Palestine
India voices support for Palestine and maintains a robust military partnership with Israel. Here's how that careful balance came to be.
21/05/2021 2:27 PM
- 52.4K
- 713
- 98
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
80 comments
Galad M.27 minutes
When the world going forward India is going backwards Modi wants to restart India's history for his own benefits not for Indians I hope they learn from pjp.
Hammad K.an hour
Naaa teen (3) main Or Na Tera (13) Main
Samaun H.an hour
Those was the day
Pratyush B.2 hours
Brut India u r so biased...🤣😁...u should have taken a neutral stand on it..
Kausar N.3 hours
There is not a country named israel.Its Palestine ❤️.they gave shelter..in 1947 to Jews when they arrived in Palestine by ship.on the side of ship this was written- Germany destroyed our home and killed our people dont destroy our hope.
Faisal S.3 hours
I stand with Palestine Long live Palestine India stands with palestine
Shalini S.3 hours
Thank God our opinion differs
Kya h.3 hours
Brut valo.... India supported UNSC resolution of two state theory and 1947,, which israel already accepted. Israel has already agreed on two state recommendation of UNSC and India also supported on the same,,, Whereas Palestinian arabs didn’t accepted the two state theory and wanted the whole holy land and Jerusalem.. So I believe u can understand whose stand india took in the recent israel and Palestine conflict... Better go in and do some research... Brut india ka jhund journalism .
Elena E.4 hours
I don't like either of them but I would support Israelis. Palestine has nothing to offer to the world except terrorism and violence.
Aarif S.4 hours
Doglapan!! Run with the hare and hunt with the hounds...
Jerina Z.4 hours
They only asked for one country bro….only one place to live together, to get rid off slavery, condemnation and pain, to live together with the family….only one piece of land in this earth. They suffered a lot. Why can’t u give at least one place to live for Jews? They only have one holy land but u already have 2holy places!! “Sharing is caring” bro 🤝after-all they are ur step brothers 🙂
Debashish C.5 hours
Sometimes, when there is question of betting, a person bet for the worst. Because if he lost the bet, his friend will win and if not bet will win.
Abuzar A.5 hours
Its us ,appeasement not only goes inside but outside as well
Saket P.5 hours
we don't support a country controlled by Militants group. And those who've been using children and women as sheild.
Saket P.5 hours
Sorry paid media but we didn't support a non existent country
Essel K.5 hours
Always about India Why dont you report on how the USA is funding Israel's military and why??
Hira K.5 hours
We Pakistanis Strongly Support PALESTINE 🇵🇰🇵🇸and Condemn Israel Israel Murdabad !!
Ismail A.5 hours
The very essence of their ancestors is lost. A lunatic by the name of modi and shah messed up the entire identity and ideology of a pluralistic society. In the quest for greed and capitalism they've claimed the lives of so many innocent people. Go back to the roots of Ghandi Nehru Ambedkar Azad and you will find the beacon of light in your hours of darkness.
CA Y.6 hours
That was past bro
Hira M.6 hours
It’s true In international relations, there is only one consideration. That is common national interest.