India's Role In The Tibet-China Tussle
Tibetans are raising their voices in support of India in the ongoing tensions at the Himalayan border. This is why they never miss an opportunity to protest China.
07/03/2020 12:12 PMupdated: 07/07/2020 8:17 AM
- 420.4k
- 16.0k
- 394
326 comments
Sanjay D.3 days
N we Indian stand with Tibet 😍
Hamad K.3 days
I hate India
Soumya D.3 days
Its time india takes a stand in global platforms and recognises tibet as a country, just like taiwan took a stand and shoos off chinese when they try to invade
Odilo D.4 days
This Tibetans must be given liberty, and sovereignty because they have their own language, culture and tradition, identity and most of all they have their own land to live by
Sunil R.4 days
Where are the indians in US,why they dont come out of their houses
Lila L.5 days
Good to be supportive but not gonna happen. One day China will deliver without Dalai Lama People not know what is the main intention to adopt.
Oumer P.5 days
So wait there will no Tibet
Pardasi V.6 days
This is the propaganda of you Indian. China is a very good country. Chena is more powerful then and we will always support China
چوہدری ف.6 days
😂 bhary k tatooo
Sohit M.7 days
Ghabraye mat mere bhaiyon ko time Diya jaega tab Tibet Bharat ke kabje mein hoga Modi ji per Bharosa rakhiye
Monisha A.07/14/2020 11:41
India support the Dalai Lama and freedom for Tibet. Don't support opportunistically but consistently. China is not trustworthy it moves back on its word. Can't be relied upon. PM Modi please keep a distance from China. One of the most cruel Nations of the world. India is Vasudev Kutumbakam. Our views and pathways are different.
Parimal K.07/13/2020 19:48
Brut India sharing pro India nice ...
James P.07/13/2020 18:30
Other country people supporting us but Indians won't.. Shame on us
Asif A.07/13/2020 17:42
India playing with fire they will get destroyed from all directions if war starts.
Asif A.07/13/2020 17:40
there is no Tibet..
Swargesh K.07/13/2020 15:48
Indians don't need u,u need india. Bloody cowards,left their land and are now enjoying all the luxury worldwide. They don't wanna go to tibet now,they never did.Just playing victim card to gain sympathy and enjoy all the bliss worldwide.
Bijay L.07/13/2020 14:51
Before accusing to china look into your own country. People of Kashmir are too fighting against the grip of india.
Halo A.07/13/2020 12:50
Lol jokers 🙊🙈 Already China gave Arunachal as alms to I dia and can take it back whenever it want
Sam D.07/13/2020 10:46
Lol....u used thai amd British currency in video.
Ganesh S.07/13/2020 04:28
# Free Tibet