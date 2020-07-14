back

India's Role In The Tibet-China Tussle

Tibetans are raising their voices in support of India in the ongoing tensions at the Himalayan border. This is why they never miss an opportunity to protest China.

07/03/2020 12:12 PMupdated: 07/07/2020 8:17 AM
326 comments

  • Sanjay D.
    3 days

    N we Indian stand with Tibet 😍

  • Hamad K.
    3 days

    I hate India

  • Soumya D.
    3 days

    Its time india takes a stand in global platforms and recognises tibet as a country, just like taiwan took a stand and shoos off chinese when they try to invade

  • Odilo D.
    4 days

    This Tibetans must be given liberty, and sovereignty because they have their own language, culture and tradition, identity and most of all they have their own land to live by

  • Sunil R.
    4 days

    Where are the indians in US,why they dont come out of their houses

  • Lila L.
    5 days

    Good to be supportive but not gonna happen. One day China will deliver without Dalai Lama People not know what is the main intention to adopt.

  • Oumer P.
    5 days

    So wait there will no Tibet

  • Pardasi V.
    6 days

    This is the propaganda of you Indian. China is a very good country. Chena is more powerful then and we will always support China

  • چوہدری ف.
    6 days

    😂 bhary k tatooo

  • Sohit M.
    7 days

    Ghabraye mat mere bhaiyon ko time Diya jaega tab Tibet Bharat ke kabje mein hoga Modi ji per Bharosa rakhiye

  • Monisha A.
    07/14/2020 11:41

    India support the Dalai Lama and freedom for Tibet. Don't support opportunistically but consistently. China is not trustworthy it moves back on its word. Can't be relied upon. PM Modi please keep a distance from China. One of the most cruel Nations of the world. India is Vasudev Kutumbakam. Our views and pathways are different.

  • Parimal K.
    07/13/2020 19:48

    Brut India sharing pro India nice ...

  • James P.
    07/13/2020 18:30

    Other country people supporting us but Indians won't.. Shame on us

  • Asif A.
    07/13/2020 17:42

    India playing with fire they will get destroyed from all directions if war starts.

  • Asif A.
    07/13/2020 17:40

    there is no Tibet..

  • Swargesh K.
    07/13/2020 15:48

    Indians don't need u,u need india. Bloody cowards,left their land and are now enjoying all the luxury worldwide. They don't wanna go to tibet now,they never did.Just playing victim card to gain sympathy and enjoy all the bliss worldwide.

  • Bijay L.
    07/13/2020 14:51

    Before accusing to china look into your own country. People of Kashmir are too fighting against the grip of india.

  • Halo A.
    07/13/2020 12:50

    Lol jokers 🙊🙈 Already China gave Arunachal as alms to I dia and can take it back whenever it want

  • Sam D.
    07/13/2020 10:46

    Lol....u used thai amd British currency in video.

  • Ganesh S.
    07/13/2020 04:28

    # Free Tibet