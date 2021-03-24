back
India Vs. Finland: The Happiness Report Card
Finland topped the World Happiness Report. Indian languished at the 139th spot, even behind Pakistan and Bangladesh. Why?
24/03/2021 1:27 PM
- 175.4K
- 3.7K
- 328
289 comments
Amjad P.a day
Modi hai tu mumkin hai😂
Mahesh P.2 days
i would like to introduce caste system in Finland . spred the hinduism
Sâñäm Ø.2 days
what the puck
Xavier X.3 days
India is not happy because in India people are selfish.... Self-centred ...from outside they pretend to be helpful but helpful only with their own agenda..be it money or religious gains ...
Syed Y.4 days
Beautiful
Monojit S.4 days
Some people here be like, who told you India isn't happy. India is totally happy, how date you say India is not happy. Propaganda against our daddy Modi. All non-happy people can go to Pakistan 😆
Daxesh D.4 days
They know nothing about India.
Shubham C.5 days
We have king of liars: Mudi, Finns what you have? To be happy. 😉
Shubham C.5 days
Everything in this video is true. And it hurts anyway. Need of a lot of improvement.
Rohit S.5 days
brut india u r playing major role people arw becoming more miserable after watching ur vedio
Dibakaar D.5 days
have any excuses to defend ur chacha???
Bader T.5 days
Super Power nhi bhooka nanga Bharaat Tm bhi Bhookay nangay hm bhi bhookay nangay..😂🤣😂
Ali T.5 days
Indians ka RR shuru kb hoa
Avijit P.5 days
Bhakts instead of taking the negatives and working on it to make it positive, will start brawl out of no where.
Sangameshwar B.5 days
Comparison is done when both have same population & resources. Almonds & Nuts aren't compared coz both are different.
Mini R.5 days
We Indians are like 🦀
Balu G.5 days
In Finland, the top marginal personal income and social security tax rate – 58.4% – kicks in when people start earning 1.9 times the average wage Here we have shopkeepers asking Gst bill ya cash bill? And citizens asking...cash pay karne se can we avoid GST? Afraid to pay tax but want services like Finland Wan re brute wah
Jinesh N.5 days
Plain and simple..If there was no corruption and better visionaries in India, trust me there is no better place other than our big and great nation..India has it all..
Amrit S.5 days
Brut tu chaat chut
सारांश श.6 days
Why after 70 years of your govt india is still on this stage