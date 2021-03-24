back

India Vs. Finland: The Happiness Report Card

Finland topped the World Happiness Report. Indian languished at the 139th spot, even behind Pakistan and Bangladesh. Why?

24/03/2021 1:27 PM
  • 175.4K
  • 328

289 comments

  • Amjad P.
    a day

    Modi hai tu mumkin hai😂

  • Mahesh P.
    2 days

    i would like to introduce caste system in Finland . spred the hinduism

  • Sâñäm Ø.
    2 days

    what the puck

  • Xavier X.
    3 days

    India is not happy because in India people are selfish.... Self-centred ...from outside they pretend to be helpful but helpful only with their own agenda..be it money or religious gains ...

  • Syed Y.
    4 days

    Beautiful

  • Monojit S.
    4 days

    Some people here be like, who told you India isn't happy. India is totally happy, how date you say India is not happy. Propaganda against our daddy Modi. All non-happy people can go to Pakistan 😆

  • Daxesh D.
    4 days

    They know nothing about India.

  • Shubham C.
    5 days

    We have king of liars: Mudi, Finns what you have? To be happy. 😉

  • Shubham C.
    5 days

    Everything in this video is true. And it hurts anyway. Need of a lot of improvement.

  • Rohit S.
    5 days

    brut india u r playing major role people arw becoming more miserable after watching ur vedio

  • Dibakaar D.
    5 days

    have any excuses to defend ur chacha???

  • Bader T.
    5 days

    Super Power nhi bhooka nanga Bharaat Tm bhi Bhookay nangay hm bhi bhookay nangay..😂🤣😂

  • Ali T.
    5 days

    Indians ka RR shuru kb hoa

  • Avijit P.
    5 days

    Bhakts instead of taking the negatives and working on it to make it positive, will start brawl out of no where.

  • Sangameshwar B.
    5 days

    Comparison is done when both have same population & resources. Almonds & Nuts aren't compared coz both are different.

  • Mini R.
    5 days

    We Indians are like 🦀

  • Balu G.
    5 days

    In Finland, the top marginal personal income and social security tax rate – 58.4% – kicks in when people start earning 1.9 times the average wage Here we have shopkeepers asking Gst bill ya cash bill? And citizens asking...cash pay karne se can we avoid GST? Afraid to pay tax but want services like Finland Wan re brute wah

  • Jinesh N.
    5 days

    Plain and simple..If there was no corruption and better visionaries in India, trust me there is no better place other than our big and great nation..India has it all..

  • Amrit S.
    5 days

    Brut tu chaat chut

  • सारांश श.
    6 days

    Why after 70 years of your govt india is still on this stage

