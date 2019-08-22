back
Indian and Pakistani Supporters Face Off In London
Thousands of Pakistan supporters turned up on London’s streets to protest India’s decision to revoke Jammu & Kashmir's autonomy. But a small of group Indians made their presence felt too. 😮
08/22/2019 2:57 AM
Wasim S.10/21/2019 07:20
Awsome
Umesh K.09/23/2019 20:43
Hindustan jindabad
Jagdeep J.09/18/2019 15:53
brut india please cut india name and adopt new name brut pakistan
Mohammed S.09/17/2019 15:57
Under UN resolution a referendum will decide the future of Kashmir. However modi policy is to starve to death 8 million Muslims, So it could change statues quota. Modi should copy Gandhi Not Adolf hitler
Chandra S.09/16/2019 16:45
Until, anti Indians living in India are not booked for sedation charges, this will continue, death sentence is the best solution for anti Indian slogans
Ramesh M.09/16/2019 04:42
Madharchod randi ke jno pakistaniyo
Neeraj T.09/15/2019 11:43
muft me khane ki addat he na jab kisi se muft ki addat pad jati he na to mehanat karna pasand nhi karta tab log 370 or 35 a chate he. kyoki ye dhara kashmir ko india se alag bnati thi or un logo nidhala.
Sangram .09/15/2019 08:53
All those banners..., protesters will be a waste of time
Pramod C.09/13/2019 20:12
Brothers, we can do same like your way don't pull for that,,,,,,
Vinay K.09/13/2019 18:38
Paid Pakistani beggers 😂😂😂
Ashish A.09/11/2019 16:40
2$ per person ...
Debajyoti S.09/10/2019 07:41
Pakistan people need money... Donation box leke aajao!!
Pravin K.09/10/2019 01:16
Why can't this London Pakistani's ask imran Khan to eradicate terrorism from Pakistan. Why u people interfere in our internal matter. The world knows what type people so shut ur mouth
Tanmoy M.09/09/2019 12:00
Brut India shame on u
Suneil B.09/08/2019 14:03
UK is a haven for extremists from across the world. This incident will hurt it for many years to come.
Chandraveer S.09/07/2019 11:29
Pakistiniyo kuch nahi kar sakta thumaraha desh, rotai raho
Sajid M.09/07/2019 06:11
Save Kashmir pleases help
Joy P.09/07/2019 05:34
Remove those Pakistan people from UK
Aditya S.09/07/2019 05:08
Brut India BC
Pratik S.09/07/2019 04:46
Its Pakistan occupied Kashmir not pak administer Kashmir.. U morons..