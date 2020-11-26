back
Indian Languages Take New Zealand House By Storm
After MP Priyanca Radhakrishnan greeted the New Zealand Parliament in Malayalam for the first time in the country’s history, the House was recently introduced to another Indian language. This time it was newly-elected MP, Dr. Gaurav Sharma, who took the oath in Sanskrit.
26/11/2020 4:27 PM
96 comments
Hilton R.a day
Then he should have stayed in India shouldn’t have left!
Virendra N.2 days
Fools questioned why he didn't use Hindi!!🤣🤣🤣
Imam H.2 days
News Land walay 30 sal say abad south asian ko nasiraf nationality deta hai bul k member of parliment b banatay hai or ek a Modi or Yugy hai jo 1000 sal say abad musalmano ko hindustan say nikalnay ki koshish kar rahay hai
Poornima G.2 days
Salute to New Zealand parliament. 🙏
Hashim M.2 days
Ek hindustani apni mother tongue men oath le raha hai Lekin ek Pakistan jo jahan agar Urdu k Ilawa kisi aur zuban men half liya to mulk ko nuqsan ho ga
M N.2 days
Iam afraid this man not acting They and their sanskrit culture their gods made so much bad impact on Indian society India never develops like other countries
Soodess M.3 days
What are they trying to prove? Morons! You went to New Zealand, speak English you fools!
Rajeev K.3 days
Some so called sudras who are trying mock the parlementarian and sanskrit language i request dont be the prisoner of the past those who oppressed you in the past most of their current bloodline cant speak the language . Do disrespct a language for few assholes who belived in untouchablity
Glenn M.3 days
please good you took oath in your language dont start hindutuva there be the change for indians
Prasanth G.3 days
Bamans are dumb
Paul N.3 days
Dead language sanskrit
Vinayak K.3 days
United Foreign States of India
Anshul C.4 days
Gaurav Sharma taking oath in Sanskrit is "just Brahmin things"!
Jeya R.4 days
First of all Sanskrit isn't the homage of most Indian languages. Correct your ignorance.
Anil J.4 days
चुतियो की फौज New Zealand पहुच गयी।
Abbas G.4 days
A man speaking in Indian parliament in urdu gets a disturbing and anti-national propaganda by media and opposition parties as well. That is hypocrisy by bhakta and godi media.. by the way proud moment for india.
Mushtaque S.4 days
Kaunsa tir mara sanskrit me padhke, & what is the use of it?
Vivek P.4 days
For those who are taking proud of this and have problem with Sonia Gandhi for not knowing proper Hindi... Mene kaha hypocrisy ki bhi Seema hoti hai
Murugan S.4 days
A discrimination policy The Moriori are the indigenous Polynesian people of the Chatham Islands, New Zealand. Moriori originated from Māori settlers from the New Zealand mainland around AD 1500. This was near the time of the shift from the Archaic to Classic Māori culture on the main islands of New Zealand. Wikipedia
Coşkun Ü.4 days
This is not good. Every country should have an official language.