Indian Representative's Scathing Address At The UN General Assembly
"Today’s Security Council is an impaired organ." India's permanent representative to the UN didn't mince words as he laid into the UN's inability to reform the Security Council.
18/11/2020 12:51 PMupdated: 18/11/2020 12:52 PM
34 comments
Abhay N.5 days
Perfect reply to terroristan
Gaurav K.5 days
Nailed it
Meto K.5 days
Lots of love from Islamabad, district, union territory: Porkistan, country : India ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Fawad A.5 days
Since 1947 the ENDIAN 🇮🇳 SPONSORED TERRORISM in PAKISTAN 🇵🇰 is confessed by one ENDIAN 🇮🇳 RAbun. #UN Must wake against the ENDIAN State 🇮🇳 SPONSORED TERRORISM to ensure peace ☮️ and harmony in our society. RAW,RSS, BJP must be hold responsible for all Terrorist attack in PAKISTAN 🇵�dterrorism
Peter L.5 days
Cautioning ordering parties preliminary instructions Witnesses sequestration of witnesses meaning placing them in timeout the admonition to jurors about the potential exposure of prejudicial material that may buy us a particular as stated in costume parties with his injuries and in judicial employees subdivisions s route number 61 26f
Peter L.5 days
Grounds for exclusion of public special rules governing the exclusion of public from pretrial hearings and prejudicial publicity a restrictive order
Peter L.5 days
You can go further on to say that the party is required for just adjudication as an indispensable party modest
Peter L.5 days
Draconian with respect to its catch-all phrase most appropriate in some but not all cases cautioning on the air I stood aside of judgement Pod moving for an indictment the cause of that servitude that service to the 9th degree of it consanguinity or affinity fundamental in the sense of that requirement as prescribed by law as to the injury of an offense
Syed I.5 days
73 years and still lingering on; oppression, suppression and genocide of Kashmiris 🤔 thats where UNs at snail's pace!! hypocrisy is out of bounds in India from head to the toe!!
Satish S.6 days
No MERCY or EXCUSE for papi PAKISTAN reject all types of business communications with PAKISTAN and BANGLADESH TILL 99YEARS 21st NOVEMBER 2119 afterwards new amendments accourding to CONSTITUTION at that time SITUATION continued or not. No MERCY or EXCUSE for CRIMINAL CULPRITS Terrorists Mullahs gangs Drug traffickers love jihadists dawood gang etc... JAI SRI RAM, HANUMAN. HARA HARA MAHADEV. VANDAEMATHARAM. NONE IS GREATER THAN SHIVABHAKATA. NONE IS GREATER THAN INDIAN DEFENCE. NONE IS smaller than me. OMNAMASHIVAY. DARMOORAKSHATHI RAKSHITHAA.
Arqam K.6 days
Modi modi....psss China at or door. No start Pakistan bashing bihar elections
Shashi B.6 days
He spoke very well. Wion channel telecasted this speech,
Mansoor A.6 days
Gadha hai likh kar laya hai k bolna kya hai!!!
SandyJoseph P.6 days
Short and sweet, to the point. Bravo.
Yasir K.7 days
Come on being the representative at such a high forum say something on your own behalf raise your head at least a single time from the script it's not a movie scene
Edwin N.7 days
Jai hind 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Tabrej A.20/11/2020 05:57
His speech is good. But what about today's situation of journalism,poor infra of resources in any industry
Adhipatya S.19/11/2020 11:20
bhai ne dheere se debating pe shot leliya ye sahi nahi kiya
Abdul S.19/11/2020 04:30
ToT
Nikhil B.18/11/2020 18:17
Respect..