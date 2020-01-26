Japanese Minister’s Paternity Leave

Quite like India, Japan’s work culture is often seen as rigorous. That’s why this minister’s decision to claim his paternity leave was big news in Japan.
Brut India2 days
PayPal India's maternal and paternal leave policy as well as adoption assistance is directed to be more supportive of its employees: https://www.thenewsminute.com/article/paypal-india-announces-adoption-assistance-program-support-rs-1-lakh-115285
Arjan D.3 days
Japan is dying country, many men are left virgins due to work suppression and little young population to replace existing old population