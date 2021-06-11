back
Justin Trudeau Calls Out Islamophobia In Canada
That defining moment in Canada’s Parliament when Justin Trudeau acknowledged his country’s racism problem. He was speaking after 4 members of a Muslim family were run over by a truck because of their faith.
11/06/2021 10:57 AM
- 431.1K
- 9.8K
- 408
51 comments
Jackson Ben6 days
CONGRATULATIONS to everyone who benefited from the platform I shared Yesterday. Believe it or leave it Registration fee:$0:00 Registration bonus:$30 Daily earning :$2000 Weeky earning $20,000 Monthly:$80,000 Instant cash out 👍 ASK ME HOW.. On WhatsApp 👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
Alfred M.7 days
turdo
Nawaz B.7 days
So sad ,may almighty Allah grant them the highest rank of jannatul firdous
Mahsheed S.14/06/2021 15:24
What’s a better way Mr Trudu??
Moussa R.14/06/2021 10:45
The absurdity of the media.. the falsification of the truth
Fatima Z.14/06/2021 05:14
Que des paroles en l'air et rien ne change et toujours des innocents qui qui se font tués parce qu'ils sont musulmans
Hassan J.13/06/2021 06:30
The horror the kid has to face when he gets up
Sardar H.13/06/2021 06:01
What a guy.
Sandra H.13/06/2021 03:12
I'm so sad
Buch A.13/06/2021 02:27
Yes but unfortunately u sir are fake ur fake sympathy shows on ur face what u saying u nor really meaning it deep down u happy
Bill H.12/06/2021 22:07
How can a country of such nice people have a turd like this as their leader?
Martin L.12/06/2021 20:59
In a muslim country it would not be mentioned if the killed were of another faith...
Amal K.12/06/2021 20:34
Aren’t you read Quran and Hadith? There is no islamophobia they have phobia towards to all other religions.
Shirley D.12/06/2021 17:51
News flash…..Racism,Islamaphobia, Genoside,are practiced in all countries around this world for centuries and are a fact of life . It’s how each country deals with it that becomes the question.
Mohammad S.12/06/2021 17:22
লজ্জাটা আসলে আমাদের মুসলমানদের, কোন মুসলিম উন্নত দেশ মুসলমানদের স্থায়ী ভাবে বসবাস করতে দেয় না। আপনি যত দীর্ঘ সময়ই এইসব দেশে বসবাস করেন না কেন সময় ফুরালে আপনাকে আপনার দেশে ফিরত আসতেই হবে। অন্যদিকে কিছু আইন কানুন মেনে একটা নির্দিষ্ট সময় পশ্চিমা বা উন্নত অমুসলিম দেশে বসবাস করলে তারা আপনাকে তাদের দেশে থাকতে দিবে (স্থায়ী ভাবে)। খারাপ লাগে যখন আমরা তাদের দেশে যাওয়ার জন্য মরিয়া হয়ে থাকি কিন্তু সুযোগ পেলেই অমুসলিম বলে গালাগাল করি। In a sence আমরা আসলেই বড়ই অকৃতঙগ। কিছু অসহিষ্ণু মুসলিম তাদের সন্ত্রাসী কাজের মাধ্যমে পৃথিবীটাকে মুসলমানদের জন্য ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ করে দিয়েছে। মুসলিম দেশগুলো (সিরিয়া, ইরাক, পাকিস্তান, আফগানিস্তান ইত্যাদি) দৈনিক কত লোক মারা যায়, তা নিয়ে অধিকাংশ মুসলমানদের কোন অনুভূতি আজকাল দেখা যায় না, যেনো গা সোয়া হয়ে গেছে। কিন্তু ইসলামফবিয়া আমাদের খুব গায়ে লাগে, কেমন যেনো একচোখা জিনিসটা। 😔
Novia M.12/06/2021 17:17
🙏🙏🙏
Mehedi H.12/06/2021 17:06
Anti-Muslim hatred is extremely sad in the world. In fact, we do not try to understand Islam properly, but why, Islam shows the way to liberation in the world, we must first know about Islam, what is Islam, Islam is the religion of humanity, the religion of brotherhood, the bridge of love for people, Islam has brought the light of right path to the people of the world. There is no place for hatred. ✌🕋🤲
Shane C.12/06/2021 15:54
Its gonna happen that muslims will be attacked, and its only muslims that want a world wide Islamic world.
Darya12/06/2021 15:49
Foreigners fight for their rights in those countries when they don't share their beliefs, and they do the same thing in their own countries to people who don't share their beliefs! Wow epic! :))
Hakeem S.12/06/2021 15:12
I contacted HIV in 2018, I was told by my doctor that there's no possible cure for HIV. I started taking my ARV's, My CD was 77 and my cousin told me about this herbal Dr. OMORAWO , thats helping people get cured and i also saw a lot of testimonials about him on how he uses natural herbs to cure HIV. I contacted him and told him my problems, He sent me the herbal medicine and I took it for 14 days which was two weeks as he instruct me to take it, after then I went for test check-up and I was cured. The medicine has NO SIDE EFFECT, there's no special diet when taking the herbs medicine. He also cure DIABETES,FIBROID, LUPUS, CANCER, HERPES, PCOS, GENITAL WARTS and lots more contact him today on email ; [email protected] You can Call/WhatsApp him via;(+2348118766996)