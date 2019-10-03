Kailash Satyarthi Talks Climate And Child Labour

Nobel Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi talks to Brut about the suprising reason children are now more vulnerable to child labour in India.
Sarban S.10/21/2019 16:16
This is only the begining. The worst is yet to come
মিঠুন অ.10/17/2019 04:20
🙏🙏🙏
Amrit B.10/17/2019 02:27
When Christian nun involved in child trafficking where were you?
Sumith N.10/15/2019 18:18
But there is a problem , every being has the right to find food in their own ways , it is a law of nature . When a bird is born it gradually attain the ability to fly and hunting for food nobody worrying about the bird is too young .
Prakash R.10/15/2019 13:55
Be unbiased Brut otherwise you would not bee seen by me in future
Namrata S.10/14/2019 02:31
I have met him. Amazing
Rajesh S.10/12/2019 06:00
You are doing amazing job.keep it up forever
Dhananjay K.10/12/2019 02:55
Great person
Sameer M.10/11/2019 21:12
Can you return the Nobel title for children in kashmir under unlawful detention?
Nasiri M.10/08/2019 20:11
It's very idiotic to talk of just child labour. I feel actually sick when people are talking only about this and not the root cause of it. Why do you think parents send their child to work it's because they don't have basic necessities.. Why can't the central govt provide basic quality education which Delhi Govt. Is now starting to do.. why can't a child get remuneration for going to school like in foreign countries be it a small amount. These people need to talk on basic necessities also combined
Priyank K.10/08/2019 08:01
Any comments on no because you have given money for such things
Deborup B.10/08/2019 03:21
Such noble work sir..much respect and power to you all...snatching childhood from a child is cruel...must be stopped
Aparna R.10/06/2019 07:16
harami paid one
Gurvinder S.10/05/2019 18:57
No use..you can find such kids everywhere in tea,shops
Sonia J.10/05/2019 12:49
Sir wat do think about child artists who working in flim tv shows in name of talent hunt
Anil V.10/05/2019 12:18
Sir, you are going agaist low of jungle. ये जो जंगल है, बहोत मीठा बोलता है। और जंगल हंसके नफरत करता है अंदर ही अंदर उससे जो अच्छा काम कर रहा हे।
Anil V.10/05/2019 12:11
This is new India and it becomes more new in future
Arman S.10/05/2019 10:34
Is government Helping enough?
Anuj K.10/05/2019 03:46
Yes he is Right
Naznin B.10/04/2019 13:32
Salute u Sir