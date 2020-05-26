back

Karachi Plane Crash Leaves 97 Dead

They were to finally celebrate with their loved ones, the end of the lockdown in sight. But hundreds of people in Karachi spent Eid mourning them instead.😔

05/26/2020 4:30 PM
94 comments

  • Vilas D.
    a day

    It not so Great only 97 and few homes damaged.

  • Sushmita R.
    3 days

    All those laughing at this. .are u even humans?? A tragedy is a tragedy wherever it happens...don't politicise or bring religion into this ..it's really sad that so many lives were lost.

  • Quazi A.
    06/01/2020 10:38

    38 suwars still live...

  • Himanshu S.
    06/01/2020 01:35

    Mayday mayday mayday... sir there was no engine in the plane...

  • Dhruv B.
    05/31/2020 17:47

    Islye kehte hai Kashmir Kashmir chdo pehle plane ki servicing karwalo ya fuel dhang se bharwaalete ........

  • Dhruv B.
    05/31/2020 17:46

    Inki toh bakri eid ho gayi.......

  • Shashank A.
    05/31/2020 10:57

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

  • Muhammad U.
    05/30/2020 06:43

    To all those Indians who are having sympathies with the victims 💗🇵🇰

  • Arqam K.
    05/29/2020 21:31

    Sympathy to common men women children who lost their loved ones 😢

  • Swapnil G.
    05/29/2020 17:30

    Is this Brut India or Brut Pakistan ?

  • Nahyan K.
    05/29/2020 17:27

    There’s actual people laughing on/in the comments below. Pathetic and Despicable.

  • Nitesh S.
    05/29/2020 13:48

    Eid mubarak 🙏

  • Chad X.
    05/29/2020 06:26

    People laughing just remember this can happen to you or your loved ones. Show some respect for the innocents who died. You might hate them because of politics but you Indians literally share DNA with pakistanis

  • Shreyash R.
    05/28/2020 13:37

    Aur IC814 ka kya 😒😒😒😒no one will mourn Pakistan🇵🇰 is a terrorist country kya pta uda diya ho kisi bacche ne rocket launcher se

  • Hemant S.
    05/28/2020 13:33

    Marte marte ek baar PKMKB bolte jata !!!!

  • Vinit K.
    05/27/2020 21:12

    RIP Hope the souls who passed away are in a better place🙏

  • Raghav S.
    05/27/2020 20:51

    R.I.P 😢

  • Hassan Z.
    05/27/2020 14:32

    And there are some rundiansss [email protected] who gave smiling emoji reaction to this video...

  • Deep C.
    05/27/2020 06:59

    Bahut dukh hua

  • Naresh S.
    05/27/2020 03:44

    Tragic!