Macron's Version of 7 Habits of Highly Effective People
President Emmanuel Macron is France's youngest head of state since Napoleon and the youngest national leader among G7 nations. He shared his formula for success with Indian students. (One pro tip? Don't look for others to validate you.)
03/13/2018 1:30 PM
49 comments
Girish M.03/15/2018 20:39
3:46
Deep A.03/14/2018 14:16
He is looking like Rahul Gandhi
Gajni B.03/14/2018 13:08
Nice
Sayyed T.03/14/2018 11:18
Fuck u All. Shit looosers👺👹😈
Bubul D.03/14/2018 11:15
next younger leader will have 'micron' in his/her name
Mohan R.03/14/2018 10:55
Our country also need young leaders like prez macron.probably they can do better than our politicians.
San R.03/14/2018 10:20
Cool
Juliette D.03/14/2018 09:22
“I mean, I mean” jsuis pliée
Md M.03/14/2018 07:43
آمین
Md M.03/14/2018 07:43
آمین
Md M.03/14/2018 07:43
آمین
Md M.03/14/2018 07:41
Ammin
Md M.03/14/2018 07:41
Ammin
Md M.03/14/2018 07:41
Ammin
Simran S.03/14/2018 07:05
“since Napoleon”
Pratiksha G.03/14/2018 06:42
see the caption! the universe has spoken. see mama knows best <3
Anahita K.03/14/2018 05:49
I attended this eeeeeep
Azhar U.03/14/2018 05:19
forasi desher kotha bhaba jak
Shourya W.03/14/2018 04:58
Yo,
Absar A.03/14/2018 04:52
Very vet nice