Maldives is facing a political crisis and its ex-president wants India to step in.
Jon S.02/09/2018 14:15
Send cows to save the Maldivians
Sandeep H.02/09/2018 14:07
Please, keep on making this kind of amazing knowledgeable videos about the world and the news. This is far more genuine and interesting than most of the news channels in India. Tag me in the news of possible. 🙊 Thoughts and prayers for the Maldivians. 🌃
Snehal N.02/09/2018 14:04
I agree
Aayush S.02/09/2018 13:53
Says the guy who can bark only on social media
Asif A.02/09/2018 13:36
We are sorry. Look somewhere else for help... Coz in India also we don't abide by the Supreme Court these days... We are in New India....
Brajesh K.02/09/2018 13:29
Did anyone help us during Indra Gandhi's Emergency with similar situation. It's the citizen of Maldives that needs to revolt against government for their henious act. Intervention of India would only lead to increased chaos in Maldives
Arun S.02/09/2018 13:29
see
Atul C.02/09/2018 13:28
Present political situation in india Too is nothing better.Still it needs courage to intervene in other country's internal affairs which cannot be expected from the so called world leader MODI.
Aseem G.02/09/2018 13:23
India must intervene in Maldives crisis and I believe it is the right opportunity for India to dominate south east Asia.
Asim J.02/09/2018 13:08
your Maldives is under problem
Aniket K.02/09/2018 13:05
India is going to face this similar situation sooner or later.
Prajwal S.02/09/2018 12:43
India has much better things to do, here we dont have financial stability first of all, please stop begging.....we already have done too much for refugees kuttas from tibet original. Please stay away.
Shoeb A.02/09/2018 12:16
If you want to help india.first you make biological id card with unique nomber called aadhar card
Abdul A.02/09/2018 12:15
India must be stay Far from this matter.... National President Taken This action for Nation. Nothing very serious.
Gangadhar R.02/09/2018 12:15
India must help
Shoeb A.02/09/2018 12:11
Mo nasheed you are a traiter you and your people is responsible to this situation in maldeev
Chandrakant P.02/09/2018 11:47
Hey maldives why dont u ask help to ur best friend? - china
Santhosh K.02/09/2018 11:26
This is not something happening elsewhere in a continent far off from India's territories!! It's one of our neighboring nations and if India is really considering itself as a Global leader in the Region ,it has to act and send the military force to protect judiciary and save Maldives from this crisis,else we will surely loose the trust of other neighbors too! Not Just considering the current scenario of the nation but also it's future which largely depends on the tourism ,which brings in major revenues fr the country...In such state or Condition prevailing it will impact the image of Maldives as a tourist destination worldwide.
Abraham B.02/09/2018 11:15
Yameen has joined hands with the saudi and chinese and to implicate dictatorships in maldives. I know it seems funny for everyone that ex president of maldives is seeking india’s intervention but indian army has handled crisis in many places like Congo Uganda Rawandan borders Our gov and politicians may be lunatics not our country
Balram B.02/09/2018 11:07
Congrrss is also doin same think, they are taking help of pakistan against their own country