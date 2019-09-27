back
Meet Edward Snowden
Edward Snowden's memoir, Permanent Record, has hit the stands, but jury's still out on whether he's a hero or a villain. He's behind one of the biggest leaks in US history. This is his story.
09/27/2019 2:57 PM
60 comments
Himanshu R.10/12/2019 09:52
Bruh.. he did a great thing.. but after leaking out information he also put the whole country at great risk .. Why you think America's Arch enemy RUSSIA for an extended period? Those information can well be used by other superpowers like RUSSIA , CHINA, IRAN and North Korea , etc. Jinka US ke sath hamesa se chattis ka aakda chalte aaya hai. In one hand he exposed the govt. And warned about privacy and all.. And in the other hand he leaked the sensitive informations to its arch enemies and rival nations.. Which put county now to a bigger threat.. - He only saw the privacy awareness before leaking the information And fleeing from the country But he didn't saw the other consequences of his actions.
Bhupinder S.10/12/2019 01:13
Yeah thats true the aadhar system does not provide any benefit to the public and in future it can and will be used to monitor what each individual buy from the market where they go the phone no.s are already linked to it so are the bank accounts its a system made to conduct surveilance on each individual and we all know mass surveilance can only achieve one thing opression/supression if you truly want to secure your country first thing to do is to remove corruption from the country and that can only happen if every corrupt one is held accountable no matter whats his/her post is and make your citizens life of better standard by increasing their income so that they wont do anything against the country for money
Swaraj S.10/11/2019 22:18
So this 2.4k + likes and 984 shares just got to know this? Haha idiots!
Shivansh P.10/11/2019 14:08
I am with the government keeping records on our data for security purposes . I mean what do we have that the government needs to misuse.
Devansh D.10/11/2019 04:05
Ary lund. Aadhar to Modi ji laaye hai. Galat kaise ho sakta hai? 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Kamei M.10/10/2019 10:34
So far the government are privy to the citizens private information that is why we have AADHAR/PAN so the government could check on the citizens. What is there the need for data update???? It's doing so all over the world. Which is absolutely wrong and so many leaks and selling of AADHAR information is an attack to the national security of citizens itself
Fahad K.10/09/2019 23:45
Utsav P.10/09/2019 19:27
Pratik T.10/09/2019 05:23
real life person of interest
Pratik T.10/09/2019 05:23
Devendra Khankar real life person of interest 😎😎
Bala K.10/09/2019 03:41
Anonymous will help him...
Akash D.10/09/2019 03:40
Wow this man has balls.. He is a legend.. America emphasizes on personal freedom. And American intelligence agency spies on every citizen through mass surveillance. This is the real face of American government. American administration version of freedom, which is fake.. Edward Snowden is legend. He exposed America.
Gurbinder S.10/08/2019 04:01
Aadhaar ki photo dekhi hai...meri shaql par pappu ram ki surveillance
Zaraki H.10/06/2019 18:14
Vicky R.10/06/2019 17:33
Prateek S.10/06/2019 14:03
But India me 'sab changa c' :D
Neuto J.10/06/2019 08:36
Mayur D.10/06/2019 04:02
Arghya P.10/05/2019 06:04
