Meet Jagmeet Singh

Kingmaker Jagmeet Singh will help Canada's returning Prime Minister Justin Trudeau form a government. He's an Indian-origin, Canadian Sikh MP, and this is his story.
536 comments
Ankit G.11/17/2019 23:18
Sitting vice-president of Suriname is bihari, indian surinamese. He speaks hindi & bhojpuri very well. Current sitting PM of Malaysia mahathir mohammed is son to an immigrant from kerala, India. laxmi prasad ramdutt from bihar, India was president of suriname from 82-88. Anirudh jagannath from bihar, India was Prime Minister of Mauritius during 82-95. Kamla prasad from bihar, India was prime minister of trinidad & tobago during 2010-2015. Halimah yaqoob current Singapore president's father was from tamil nadu Or Kerala, India so ethnically she's Indian. Aminah gareeb bihari Indian was president of Mauritius till 2018 then another Indian pravid jagganath became current president there, Leo varadkar,Irish PM is of Indian origin from Maharashtra state, Antonio costa current prime minister of Portugal is from goa, India. I think these all are much bigger positions than being a terrorist cum king maker like him. Do videos on others mentioned above.
Ankit G.11/17/2019 23:08
Now this terrorist who was actively involved with terrorist killing canadians and indians would be Canada's king maker. Wow.. 👏👏. Well done Canada to prove yourself stupid. Even he isn't supported by current sikh chief minister of Punjab, India.
Puneet K.11/16/2019 09:32
He is kind of khaalistaani minded, sikh
Aslam K.11/16/2019 06:34
As an Indian Proud of you Sir
Pritesh L.11/16/2019 06:13
We know Brut indias hidden agenda.
Arshpreet S.11/16/2019 04:27
Nachaniya🤣😂😂😂
Dipjyoti D.11/16/2019 04:08
Canada ko KaaANEDDAA bana dala😂
Srujan V.11/14/2019 18:35
This guy is a pure supporter of Khalistan
Navdeep S.11/14/2019 13:15
Singh is king n he looks like a king
Neel11/14/2019 04:47
Terrorist page
Ashish K.11/14/2019 04:44
This guy is Pro-Khalishtani.. So to any stage humble he may seems, he is a problem for India, and indeed India-Canada relationship..
Sishan K.11/13/2019 17:15
Very good
Chandan S.11/13/2019 16:33
Clown....
Sekhar N.11/13/2019 16:31
Khalistani kutta
Amritanshu P.11/13/2019 14:33
Kay drama laga rakha hai? Are you anti national channel
Rochak R.11/13/2019 08:04
hes khalistani supporter guys
Himanshu L.11/13/2019 07:42
Why brut india broadcasting a sponsored news here about He a supporter.... Who is actually funding
Vineet R.11/12/2019 06:52
No 1 khalistani terrorist supporter.
Ashok S.11/11/2019 15:32
शेर ए पंजाब
पंकज स.11/11/2019 14:59
कनाडा और अमेरिका में रहने वाले सिखों के प्रमुख नेता पाकिस्तान और isi के इशारे पर काम कर रहे हैं। वे भारतीय पंजाब को तोड़कर खालिस्तान देश बनाना तो चाहते हैं लेकिन पाकिस्तानी पंजाब / लाहौर कराची की बात नहीं करती। यूरोप और अमेरिका में बैठे पाकिस्तान के समर्थन से भारत में खालिस्तानी आतंकवाद को जिंदा करना चाहते हैं। पाकिस्तान अंर्तराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कश्मीर में इस्लामी आतंकवाद और पंजाब में सिख आतंकवाद के द्वारा भारत को तोड़ना चाहती है।