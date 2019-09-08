back
Meet Meghan Markle: Changing the Face of UK Royalty
Happy birthday Meghan Markle! This mixed-race actress and activist is changing what it means to be British royalty. 👑
08/04/2019 2:57 AMupdated: 08/25/2020 2:54 PM
- 78.9k
- 1.6k
- 33
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
32 comments
Ankit S.08/09/2019 17:29
Second hand car......
Debadutta R.08/05/2019 18:30
Her journey is interesting much more than manifested here. Long Live. Happy Birthday, Meghan
Vikash A.08/05/2019 09:40
She very bootiful can I marry her next?
Priyanka B.08/05/2019 08:35
Be lated happy birthday .....
Suraj S.08/04/2019 19:38
British Royalty! Brut “India” stop using the word India in your name or grow a spine... The colonialists who killed 6 million by stealing their food would have been pulverized if they had not left in a hurry in 1947.
Er V.08/04/2019 19:21
Happy birthday Submassive meghan
Christina J.08/04/2019 18:43
EXCELLANT YOU BOTH. SOON YOU WILL HEAR FROM ME. THE WHOLE STORY
Catherine J.08/04/2019 18:14
Many happy returns of the day
Ushree B.08/04/2019 17:28
take inspiration! She is An IR graduate 😊😊
Reshma B.08/04/2019 17:13
Happy Birthday Meghan
Premali A.08/04/2019 16:21
Vow. Meghan Happy Birthday!!!!
Geetanjali S.08/04/2019 15:49
Happy birthday dear
Vishnuratha P.08/04/2019 15:37
Nice.but its always a problem to have one who really does not belongs to same country or community
Amrita K.08/04/2019 15:28
Happy birthday🎂🎁🎉👑
Kay R.08/04/2019 13:34
Happy birthday
Vivek R.08/04/2019 12:42
She left her friend who help her setup with harry that too she was insisting.
Chandrachur C.08/04/2019 12:04
Remarkable
Samina N.08/04/2019 11:37
Amazing woman! So proud she's our princess!
Ahmed A.08/04/2019 11:08
She just dosent have any looks
Nabinita W.08/04/2019 10:57
Happy birthday and God bless you .