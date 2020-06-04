back
Meet Rabindranath Tagore: The Bard Of Bengal
Happy Birthday Rabindranath Tagore! He wrote our national anthem and was the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize for literature.
05/07/2019 5:59 AMupdated: 08/26/2020 2:10 PM
Gouranga N.04/06/2020 05:29
Laha pranam
Gopal M.06/08/2019 05:51
Kobe guru pronam
Jalad K.05/27/2019 05:24
He was a poet, prophet and philosopher
Laxmiprasad P.05/20/2019 04:37
EVERY INDIAN IS PROUD OF TAGORE IN MANY RESPECTS. NOT ONLY FOR NOBEL PRIZE BUT ALSO IN THE REALM OF LITERATURE. HE WAS PATRITIC WHEN HE REJECTED THE KNIGHTHOOD HONOUR IN PROTEST AGAINST JULLIANWALA BAGH MASSACRE. A MULTI FACETED PERSONALITY, TAGORE WAS A GREAT ARTIST PAR EXCELLENCE. I WISH DADA REBORN IN INDIA. GREAT TO BE HIS FELLOW INDIAN. DR.P.V.LAXMIPRASAD
Naina S.05/19/2019 13:05
🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹
Naina S.05/19/2019 13:05
🌼🌼🌼🌼🌻🌻🌻🌻🌺🌺🌺🌺🌹🌹🌹🌹Great Indian leader
Naina S.05/19/2019 13:02
Sweet memory of guru ravindranath tagore
Tarak C.05/18/2019 05:23
Pronam gurudeb
Narain L.05/17/2019 11:59
A great literary figure of our country. Among the great poets. Unforgettable indeed.
Elke S.05/16/2019 20:04
Congratulations still and pranam
Harsimran L.05/16/2019 17:35
Great Leader 🙏
Indrani C.05/16/2019 08:29
Not only Bengal but Bird of India and the world too. He is called Vishva Kovi, the World Poet.
MH K.05/16/2019 02:57
Rabindra Thakur is the very best Bangali both intellectually and personally to glory Bangali as a nation with poetry,songs, culture and heritage.He is I'mmortal for his works of literature, poems and songs,never to be perished from the world. Like Bangabandhu Tagore is also second to none on earth.
Usha C.05/15/2019 12:13
My dearest (late) mother also studied at Shantniketan hence have t highest regard for it.
Zahedul C.05/15/2019 03:56
Just. Oh Wow!
Sidhu R.05/14/2019 11:33
After his first speech in England, World started to listen India
Sree C.05/14/2019 08:12
🙏🏻
Inderjit S.05/14/2019 05:03
🙏🏻
Japinder N.05/13/2019 20:17
Great soul.Salute to him
Simpson G.05/13/2019 12:19
Great soul all respects to him