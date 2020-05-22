back
Nepal PM’s Speech On Lipu Lekh & Kalapani
“Satyameva Jayate or Singhameva Jayete?” India senses Chinese hand in Nepal clearing a map that shows three disputed areas as its own. But the Nepalese PM gave his own spin to the controversy, sounding both conciliatory and firm. 👀
05/22/2020 1:27 PM
Syed S.2 hours
Indian bureaucracy and leadership is at the worst. Congress keep asking Modi govt to handle the diplomacy with outmost care with Nepal as we know China is keep luring Indian neighbours with goodies but Modi govt starts the road work on disputed land and it get fired back badly. After Pakistan, China, Sri Lanka and now Nepal has turn against us. It is pure leadership failure. Period.
Shivam D.2 hours
https://www.google.com/amp/s/vibhanshu.wordpress.com/2009/01/13/map-of-india-during-ramayana-and-mahabharata/amp/
Ashish S.2 hours
First of all,that’s not how Nepal flag is Have your knowledge then spread information assholes
Pranjal P.2 hours
India is country with huge population. In a country like India boundary related matters are common. We are very kind to our neighbouring countries. Both countries should handle the matter in a understand able way. The saying is It's better to be good with our neighbouring countries. They help us in need.
Prabin T.2 hours
See how beautifully and Respectfully said by Mr PM Of Nepal , but some Hippocrates media’s of India were given false reporting . Thank for sharing the original.let the peoples and friends of India know the last slogan said by pm ()
Ankit Y.2 hours
Most controversial Momos commercial ever.
Pushparaj T.5 hours
India is that type of person to who you lend a pencil but won't return back saying he bought it from the store
Bikash G.6 hours
Don’t undermine Nepal
Faisal B.6 hours
And they say we have never attacked any country
Sunil R.7 hours
Wen China will swallow u like srilanka and maldives u wil regret tat day
Eursihca C.8 hours
Make Nepal Great Again✊✊✊!
Bipind U.8 hours
Salut
Shiva S.8 hours
This is our flag . Don't be modified HOPE YOU edit that on your video.
Spencer8 hours
But its the truth kalapani is nepal territory, they led indians army stay there because indian army are scared that chinese will make influence in nepal and come from kalapani.
Nabin J.8 hours
Great leader 🙏🙏🙏
Abhishek K.10 hours
India ka pakistan se kashmir ko ly kr anban hy,to indians ,pakistan mein ja kr momos ki theli b nhi lga rhy hy.
Abhishek K.10 hours
Koi dispute nhi hy,kisi b border ko ly kr..sab china ka khel hy..yeh china k isharo mein ho rha hy.china ne nepal ko ungli kri hy india ko pareshan krne k liye.china ki chaddi hy Nepal.
Rian B.10 hours
Nepal prime minister is trying to become kim jong, but he forgotten the loan his country taken from India....Indian Army is enough
Bishal C.11 hours
Nepal bta chaii saaab dhoti laiiii khedaiii halnu niii ,,, baaki kura baad ma!!
Axl S.11 hours
Never trust these Indian,I said never. They are British slaves,all they want to show their dirty political. China,Nepal,Bhutan, Pakistan,Bangladesh and Srilanka non of these country like them so dear India not only kalapani we will take our greater Nepal again. If require we will go for waarr.