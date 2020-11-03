back
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
“We are strong because of our diversity and not in spite of it.” She’s the first person of Indian origin to become a minister in New Zealand. In 2017, Priyanca Radhakrishnan began her maiden Parliament speech… by speaking in MALAYALAM!
03/11/2020 5:12 PM
176 comments
Rajesh I.2 hours
Mathias A.8 hours
Sadashivan Nair allow Pakistani.. J&K Ladkak nowhere Only Max Candidate's Politicians from Muslim Communities 👨👩👧👦 Panchayat Rajniti inn Ladhkak Locally Speaking Inshallah... Die Indians or get Martyrdom
Gia C.9 hours
Many congratulations priyanka!
Abhishek C.10 hours
She needed to prove (for some reasons unknown) that she got indian roots
Anil A.12 hours
It is great to see An Indian origin, Keralite to be a part of cabinet of foreign country . അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ ❤️
Rahman P.a day
priyanca great superb speech god bless
Muneeb M.a day
And we are proud of her 😍
Geetha K.a day
We feel very proud our country one day india will also take care of marginalized communities and become great with success happiness and gr8 health loads of love
അതുൽ ക.a day
മലയാളം♥️Malayalam
Jade S.a day
❤️❤️❤️❤️
Binod B.a day
Congratulations Priyanca. Wish you a very successful tenure.
Jay J.a day
Oh!!! FFS... Don't even dare to do it lady, you can't even speak basic Malayalam words. Smh
Karthik R.a day
Oh please come on. Just being a Malayalee doesn't cut it. You need to work to represent your community. She and her party are anti immigrants. Full stop.
Lalu L.a day
അടിപൊളി 😍🤪🤪
Christina A.2 days
Bobby S.2 days
But the present Indian dispensation shuns diversity.
Bobby S.2 days
Proud of ur achievement. Do good work and be a role model for the society that you will serve.
Ian K.2 days
Congratulations, God bless you
Gajanan H.2 days
She is no more Indian
Shankar2 days
Malayali, but couldn’t say a welcome introduction in Malayalam itself😏 we are so happy and feeling so proud of you that u reached that level but still never forget your own language miss Priyanca.