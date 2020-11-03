back

Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech

“We are strong because of our diversity and not in spite of it.” She’s the first person of Indian origin to become a minister in New Zealand. In 2017, Priyanca Radhakrishnan began her maiden Parliament speech… by speaking in MALAYALAM!

03/11/2020 5:12 PM
  • 374.7K
  • 234

Politics

176 comments

  • Rajesh I.
    2 hours

    join my channel for financial freedom t.me/RLV_CAPITAL

  • Mathias A.
    8 hours

    Sadashivan Nair allow Pakistani.. J&K Ladkak nowhere Only Max Candidate's Politicians from Muslim Communities 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦 Panchayat Rajniti inn Ladhkak Locally Speaking Inshallah... Die Indians or get Martyrdom

  • Gia C.
    9 hours

    Many congratulations priyanka!

  • Abhishek C.
    10 hours

    She needed to prove (for some reasons unknown) that she got indian roots

  • Anil A.
    12 hours

    It is great to see An Indian origin, Keralite to be a part of cabinet of foreign country . അഭിനന്ദനങ്ങൾ ❤️

  • Rahman P.
    a day

    priyanca great superb speech god bless

  • Muneeb M.
    a day

    And we are proud of her 😍

  • Geetha K.
    a day

    We feel very proud our country one day india will also take care of marginalized communities and become great with success happiness and gr8 health loads of love

  • അതുൽ ക.
    a day

    മലയാളം♥️Malayalam

  • Jade S.
    a day

    ❤️❤️❤️❤️

  • Binod B.
    a day

    Congratulations Priyanca. Wish you a very successful tenure.

  • Jay J.
    a day

    Oh!!! FFS... Don't even dare to do it lady, you can't even speak basic Malayalam words. Smh

  • Karthik R.
    a day

    Oh please come on. Just being a Malayalee doesn't cut it. You need to work to represent your community. She and her party are anti immigrants. Full stop.

  • Lalu L.
    a day

    അടിപൊളി 😍🤪🤪

  • Christina A.
    2 days

    https://linktr.ee/InterracialmarriagewithCA

  • Bobby S.
    2 days

    But the present Indian dispensation shuns diversity.

  • Bobby S.
    2 days

    Proud of ur achievement. Do good work and be a role model for the society that you will serve.

  • Ian K.
    2 days

    Congratulations, God bless you

  • Gajanan H.
    2 days

    She is no more Indian

  • Shankar
    2 days

    Malayali, but couldn’t say a welcome introduction in Malayalam itself😏 we are so happy and feeling so proud of you that u reached that level but still never forget your own language miss Priyanca.

