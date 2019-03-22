She Disguised Herself as a Man to Survive the Taliban

Women in Afghanistan weren't allowed to work. So Nadia Ghulam spent 10 years disguised as her dead brother in order to provide for her family.
Kopham J.2 days
God bless u lady
Maria V.2 days
Nobody wins in war.
Grace S.2 days
Hebat... Berani banget ini perempuan.. Salut. May God bless you
Jazzper B.2 days
Piamonte M.2 days
For me you are the real mulan
Swapna D.2 days
What a spirit of life, Hats off.
Ben H.3 days
Imperialism must stop, you see it was not due that the empire gets what he wanted always while others suffer because of these acts in their own land. Their life are being stagnates of the so called "islamist" were they blame for the war but it was just a proxy to hide their crimes simultaneously to destroy their faith.
Shan Y.3 days
Yao Z.3 days
Kimmy A.4 days
bravest woman.. 🙏😇
Vishnupriya N.4 days
Please don't call it a war...call it what it was. It was Islamic terror in an islamic country prosecuting it's own people..
Mary S.5 days
When will the fucking war stop its ridiculous I don't agree with the war and I won't ever agree with anything connected to it
Helen M.5 days
Incredible, thank you for sharing your courageous experience. Thank you!
Wanjiku M.5 days
Humans humans humans, the kind of sufferings they have subjected to other innocent humans. Artificial wars all over the world. Peace is just but a dream God come to our rescue
Tanya S.6 days
real story right here!
Mobola A.6 days
On the discovery of her true identity, what happened to her ?
Razina S.7 days
Salute ⭐️such a brave women..
Ebm D.7 days
Ebm D.7 days
Manshi K.7 days
