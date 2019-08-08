Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, The Lion Of Kashmir

He once said, "Where law is not based on the will of the people, it can lead to the suppression of their aspirations." Meet the Lion of Kashmir.
679 comments
Ravi K.09/15/2019 22:49
You can always trust Brut India to be on the opposite side of the mood in desperation to appease minorities. Based on truths coming out now, in spite of good efforts by Abdullah in some fields, he introduced article 370 as a ticket to riches and the throne for himself and his family. The Constitution of J&K that came 5yrs after the Indian Constitution did not even have fundamental rights. And Brut conveniently hides facts partially to make it appear as if the Indian army attacked Muslims.
Pradeep K.09/07/2019 04:30
Lion of Kashmir my shit
Baban P.09/06/2019 17:47
MODI NE LION TIGER KE ..BETE ..POTE .....KE GAANDME GOLI MAAR DI ...
Avinesh K.09/06/2019 14:33
Wt he said.. And wt his family did is sky apart... He had a secret set up with Nehru.. Thats all.. !!!
Sravan R.09/06/2019 11:11
He(sheik bastard abdullah) is the bastard along with pigs of pakistan and sex addict nehru created mess of kashmir.
Shoaib A.09/06/2019 10:29
Constitution giving extra rights to kashmiris Other Indians-hamari gaand jalraha hai😂
Vijay B.09/06/2019 09:24
Brut vaise b ek dalla aur antiindia channel h. Bhancho....
Kumar P.09/06/2019 08:29
The mole rat ( छछूंदर ) 🐀 of kashmir. He didn't fought for the rights of kasmiries beside this he told his minority to kill kasmiri pandits who were actual kasmiries. The womens and girls were raped and killed brutally, have anybody tried to show that. Any media reporting was done by any of your senior journalists? Not a single news came out of kashmir that injustice happened with those innocent peoples and they are migrating from kashmir. Without any financial support they suffered, they slept many nights without food. He was only spreding rumors and his propaganda to rule over the state Kashmir, fooled his followers them and treated them like slaves and the best part is that still the kasmiries want to be treated like slaves. In their state itself there is no job opportunities so they come to other state in search of work etc etc. And show them as a victim of democracy, tell people how military is treating them badly and many rumours as well. But they don't tell you that they give protection to those terrorists and support all terrorist ideologies that's the reason army and military there is treating them badly.
Umar F.09/06/2019 08:15
jahnam chey yewun dalh go to hell busturd....... whts happenig in kashmir from last 72 years it is only becoz of u .............. i hope u r burning in grave very badly ......
Rahul R.09/06/2019 07:30
I unsubscribed this brut india
Raghav K.09/05/2019 21:11
सच-सच बताना आज से 6 साल पहले औऱ सोशल मीडिया के आने के पूर्व आपको क्या क्या नहीं पता था, जो इन 6 सालो मे ज्ञात हुआ... * सच सच बताना 6 साल पहले, क्या आपको पता था, "पत्रकार" भी निष्पक्ष नही होते। वे भी किसी खास विचारधारा से जुड़े होते हैं ??.. * सच सच बताना क्या आपको पता था, लेखक, साहित्यकार भी निष्पक्ष नही होते। वे भी खास विचारधारा से जुडे होते है ??.. * कितने लोगों को पता था पद्मश्री, साहित्य अकादमी, बुकर, मैग्ससे जैसे प्रतिष्ठित पुरुष्कार प्राप्त बुद्धिजीवी भी निष्पक्ष नही होते ??.. * क्या आपको बालीबुड का सच पता था ??.. * सच सच बताना 6 साल पहले आपको पता था, हिन्दू धर्म को सनातन धर्म कहते हैं ??.. * क्या आपको पता था, हिन्दू शब्द सिंधु से नही(ईरानियों द्वारा स को ह बोलने से) नही आया बल्कि हिन्दू शब्द ऋग्वेद में 5000 वर्ष पूर्व(कम से कम) से वर्णित था ??.. * सच सच बताना 6 वर्ष पूर्व क्या आप जानते थे, जातिवाद हजारों वर्ष पूर्व सनातनी नही बल्कि मुगलों के आगमन से उपजी कु-व्यवस्था थी, जिसे अंग्रेजों ने सनातन से जोड़कर हिन्दुओ को बांटा। उसे लिखित इतिहास बनाया ??.. * कितनो को ज्ञात था, सनातन पूरे विश्व मे फैला था ??.. * क्या 6 वर्ष पहले "वास्कोडिगामा" का सच पता था ??.. * क्या आपने 6 वर्ष पूर्व "बप्पा रावल" का नाम भी सुना था ??.. * कितनो लोगो को "टीपू सुलतान" का सच पता था ??.. * सच-सच बताना क्या आपको ज्ञात था ताज़महल, लालकिला, कुतुब मीनार का सत्य ??.. * सच सच बताना क्या आपको 6 वर्ष पूर्व महात्मा गांधी के "ब्रह्मचर्य के प्रयोग" पता थे ??.. * कितने लोगों को गाँधी जी की "तुष्टिकरण" के बारे मे ज्ञात था ??.. * नेहरू की असलियत पता थी ??.. * सच सच बताना क्या 6 वर्ष पहले pok के बारे मे जानते थे ??.. कैसे पाकिस्तान ने कब्जा किया जानते थे ??.. * सच सच कहना 6 साल पहले कितने लोग अनुच्छेद तीन सौ सत्तर के बारे मे जानते थे ??.. * कश्मीर में दलितों को आरक्षण नही मिलता, क्या पता था ?? * कितनो को पता था Amu मे आरक्षण नही मिलता ??.. * जेएनयू की असलियत क्या पता थी ??.. * वामपंथी विचारधारा और दक्षिणपंथी विचारधारा के बारे मे सुना था ??.. ये शब्द सुने थे ??.. * जय भीम समुदाय के बारे मे कितनो को पता था ?.. भीम दलित औऱ हिन्दू दलित अलग होते है पता था ??.. * सच सच बताना क्या आपको 6 वर्ष पूर्व "मदर टेरेसा" की असलियत ज्ञात थी ? .. * क्या आपको मिशनरी धर्मांतरण के बारे मे ज्ञात था ??.. * सच सच बताना क्या आपने 6 वर्ष पूर्व तीन तलाक, हलाला, तहरुष, मयस्सर, मुताह जैसी कुरूतियों के नाम भी सुने थे ?? * क्या आप धिम्मी, काफिर, मुशरिक, शिर्क, जिहाद, क्रुसेड जैसे शब्द जानते भी थे ??.. * क्या 6 वर्ष पूर्व गजवा ऐ हिन्द के बारे मे पता भी था ??.. नाम भी सुना था ??.. * क्या सैक्युरिज्म की असलियत ज्ञात थी ??.. * हिन्दू ला और मुस्लिम ला अलग हैं, पता था क्या ??.. और भी कई विषय हैं, जो इन 6 वर्षो मे आपकोे ज्ञात हुये होंगे ... जो देश से छुपाए गये... जोड़ते चले जाइये...
Amit S.09/05/2019 15:33
Kharab adami
Wazir K.09/05/2019 10:42
कश्मीर के ठेकेदार
Ritam A.09/05/2019 10:22
Madar chodo jis thali ma khataho usi ma thukta ho.... Sala Pakistani army ka dalal...brut
Rushabh B.09/05/2019 06:48
bhai ye aadmi khud ke aish ke kiye constitution me jhol karaye , khud prime minister of Kashmir bana , jbki chief minister reheta state ka nehru ka friend tha so usko bolke 370 lag waya aur ye chutiye page isko lion bolre
Nirav P.09/05/2019 06:00
I was wondering why in schools we were not taught about this brave Lion of Kashmir. Neither was this special status of Kashmir discussed in details in any history lessons we ever studied. What a skill full way the so called leftist historians and Congress governments hid this from generation s of Indians so we never protest about the same. I am a history graduate and am surprised to find why there was never a mention of this in the history of Modern and post Independent India. This is also not covered in Masters course as well. Just basics are discussed as to how Kashmir acceeded to India. Sometimes education is itself a potent weapon to uneducated a generation.
Umesh C.09/05/2019 05:45
He is the person responsible for having conspired to get the discriminatory laws like article 370 and 35A enacted. He is also responsible for not letting part of kashmir get integrated with India. He is the person who insisted GoI to give him the status of a Head of the state. As a result, there were two Prime Ministers at a time in free India opposition of which caused the death of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee. Many lakhs of dalits couldn't have any occupation other than the job of manual scavenger. The Hindus in kashmir faced discrimination for decades. In 1989, hundreds of hindu women were raped, hundreds of hindu men brutally killed and eventually more than 5 lakhs of hindu kashmiris displaced to wander in their own country as refugees. All this occured due to his conspiracy and discriminatory policies. What a great man he was, indeed!
Mukesh R.09/04/2019 15:36
Lotter of Kashmir this will suit for him
Kamal D.09/04/2019 14:56
Brut Stop taking donations from anti india plots.. Stop fucking ur own mother
Kamal D.09/04/2019 14:54
What about the Constitution of JK which was the biggest nonsense.... He is a ssimply separatist and lack of vision