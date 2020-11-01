back

Tamil And Korean Share Hundreds Of Words

More than 5,000 km separate them. So how on earth do Tamil and Korean have so many words in common? 🤔

327 comments

  • Siva P.
    an hour

    Wow they r somewhat similar.love both of them

  • கார்த்திக்
    2 hours

    நீ சொன்ன அந்த ராணி இவ லா இல்ல mean sembhagavali

  • AsHik S.
    2 hours

    🙄

  • Vivek L.
    2 hours

    time for you to shift to Korea

  • Faiz S.
    2 hours

    Very interesting....

  • Shankar N.
    4 hours

    Interesting 🤔i

  • Gokul P.
    5 hours

    Not suriratna. She was a Pandian princess Sembavalam from Ayuktha - old name of kanyakumari

  • Mireille S.
    12 hours

    !

  • Hema P.
    13 hours

    That prince's from Kanyakumari, Tamilnadu.

  • Nurul M.
    17 hours

    We spoke about this! Haha

  • Prakash A.
    17 hours

    Hindus are Forbidden from crossing sea.. But not Tamils.. Tats why they travelled and conquered East Asia.. PS: Aryans who migrated from central Asia had no clue about seas.. So they simply didn't want to risk..

  • Nyanasree E.
    17 hours

    Vincent Madamombe

  • Bharat P.
    18 hours

    😁😁u need to learn tamil now

  • Archana A.
    21 hours

    proud moment...

  • Anjana R.
    a day

    see this

  • Edwin J.
    a day

    This is no wonder if you search you'll find many place in earth same facts , don't be surprised this is just a beginning much more to come , long live the language ,

  • Kavin A.
    a day

    Thamizh🙏🏾; NOT tamil. have been emphasizing on this Pronounciation forever🤦🏾‍♂️.

  • Poovarasan P.
    a day

    Wait till seeman na and his thambis see this and get orgasms!!

  • Kriti S.
    a day

    🤐

  • Sivas R.
    a day

    It's not ayodhya , common misconception.......it is an ancient south indian city called Ayutha...... she was a tamil queen......heo Hwang ok is sembavalam ..... ayutha is now called kanyakumari....southern tip of India ........ If it is ayodhya , how would you explain the queen travelling through the sea......nearest ocean from ayodhya is in Kolkata which is 900 kilometers away......

