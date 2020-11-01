back
Tamil And Korean Share Hundreds Of Words
More than 5,000 km separate them. So how on earth do Tamil and Korean have so many words in common? 🤔
01/11/2020 1:27 PM
- 794.9K
- 10.7K
- 753
- 2:20
Nitish Kumar Announced His Retirement... Or Did He?
- 3:44
Assam’s Massive Fire Still Can’t Be Tamed
- 5:25
Arnab Goswami, A Polite Recruit To A Noisy Newscaster
- 3:53
Priyanca Radhakrishnan’s First Parliament Speech
- 3:40
The Dancing Superstars Call For Help
- 3:22
When BJP Leaders Welcomed Being Likened To Animals
327 comments
Siva P.an hour
Wow they r somewhat similar.love both of them
கார்த்திக்2 hours
நீ சொன்ன அந்த ராணி இவ லா இல்ல mean sembhagavali
AsHik S.2 hours
🙄
Vivek L.2 hours
time for you to shift to Korea
Faiz S.2 hours
Very interesting....
Shankar N.4 hours
Interesting 🤔i
Gokul P.5 hours
Not suriratna. She was a Pandian princess Sembavalam from Ayuktha - old name of kanyakumari
Mireille S.12 hours
!
Hema P.13 hours
That prince's from Kanyakumari, Tamilnadu.
Nurul M.17 hours
We spoke about this! Haha
Prakash A.17 hours
Hindus are Forbidden from crossing sea.. But not Tamils.. Tats why they travelled and conquered East Asia.. PS: Aryans who migrated from central Asia had no clue about seas.. So they simply didn't want to risk..
Nyanasree E.17 hours
Vincent Madamombe
Bharat P.18 hours
😁😁u need to learn tamil now
Archana A.21 hours
proud moment...
Anjana R.a day
see this
Edwin J.a day
This is no wonder if you search you'll find many place in earth same facts , don't be surprised this is just a beginning much more to come , long live the language ,
Kavin A.a day
Thamizh🙏🏾; NOT tamil. have been emphasizing on this Pronounciation forever🤦🏾♂️.
Poovarasan P.a day
Wait till seeman na and his thambis see this and get orgasms!!
Kriti S.a day
🤐
Sivas R.a day
It's not ayodhya , common misconception.......it is an ancient south indian city called Ayutha...... she was a tamil queen......heo Hwang ok is sembavalam ..... ayutha is now called kanyakumari....southern tip of India ........ If it is ayodhya , how would you explain the queen travelling through the sea......nearest ocean from ayodhya is in Kolkata which is 900 kilometers away......