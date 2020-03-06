back

Tattoos Around The World...

From India to Taiwan to Samoa, these tattoos are more than just designs.

03/02/2020 6:07 AMupdated: 03/06/2020 11:40 AM
  • 15.2k
  • 2

And even more

  1. Les "boîtes à bébés", un dispositif qui ne fait pas l'unanimité

  2. Adoption par les couples LGBTQ+ : au Congrès américain, il raconte son histoire

  3. Seulement 4 % des personnes diplômées d’un Bac+5 sont enfants d’ouvriers non qualifiés

  4. Les Yakuzas, la plus grande organisation criminelle au monde

  5. Comment aider un proche qui souffre de dépression à en sortir

  6. Apprendre l'arabe à l'école

2 comments

  • Hakim A.
    5 days

    Oh you who kill the Muslims in your country, wait for a soldier from God’s soldiers that will make you like the bed spread, the wind blows that God’s dream is long and his anger is severe O Hindu servants of cattle and cows O gay you are a curse of God wherever you are

  • Iqra M.
    5 days

    https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=185702579514833&id=100042252758799 Amazing mehandi design