back
Tattoos Around The World...
From India to Taiwan to Samoa, these tattoos are more than just designs.
03/02/2020 6:07 AMupdated: 03/06/2020 11:40 AM
- 15.2k
- 90
- 2
And even more
Les "boîtes à bébés", un dispositif qui ne fait pas l'unanimité
Adoption par les couples LGBTQ+ : au Congrès américain, il raconte son histoire
Seulement 4 % des personnes diplômées d’un Bac+5 sont enfants d’ouvriers non qualifiés
Les Yakuzas, la plus grande organisation criminelle au monde
Comment aider un proche qui souffre de dépression à en sortir
Apprendre l'arabe à l'école
2 comments
Hakim A.5 days
Oh you who kill the Muslims in your country, wait for a soldier from God’s soldiers that will make you like the bed spread, the wind blows that God’s dream is long and his anger is severe O Hindu servants of cattle and cows O gay you are a curse of God wherever you are
Iqra M.5 days
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=185702579514833&id=100042252758799 Amazing mehandi design