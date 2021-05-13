back
The 2021 Israel-Palestine Conflict, Explained
The Israel-Palestine crisis is at its worst in 7 years. Here’s what you need to know about the recent developments...
13/05/2021 11:27 AM
731 comments
Maryam K.21 hours
More than 230 Palestinian, including children and women, were killed by Israeli airstrikes, homes were destroyed!!! More than 1500 injuries! And yet, the international community stands idly by while Palestinian blood is shed. Which gives Israel the green light to continue its human rights violations. Israel kills our children
مريم ا.a day
The I s r a e l i occupation is targeting defenseless civilians in Gaza City and shelling them with rockets and phosphorous bombs, which are banned internationally, the I s r a e l occupation violates human rights I s r a e l began to use phosphorous, and this is considered an internationally banned weapon according to the Geneva Convention (Article Three)🇵🇸ne ahck
রাজবীর ব.2 days
🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱
Ruhshath R.2 days
It's not a conflict, it's colonial terrorism, barbarism, ethnical cleansing and apartheid 😠😡
Ella M.2 days
Sheeba S.2 days
No peace makers at all???
Marwa H.2 days
so you think they shall die silently in peace. What is the difference between zionist colonization for Palestine or French one on Algeria and Africa no difference. People defending freedom of their nation and homeland, hammas is a kind of resistance when it is forbidden to purchase weapons, palestinian haven't army, here we have a conflict between islaelian army and Palestinian civils, so how to be surprised of the birth of hammas! Please see this video: https://youtu.be/Het0CCu9Aiw
Zeus V.2 days
There will be no peace in Middle East unless all crazy psycho-war-Arabs must be vanished in the face of the world.
Rishabha C.2 days
I am soo confused with stone pelting links to Islam ... it happens in India and now in Israel... these radicals needs to stop shielding behind children and women...
Minkash S.3 days
Shame shame on these zionoists
Chris S.3 days
Dats y SAMSON was put there to deal wit d palestines
কল্যাণ চ.3 days
What a sympathy 😂😂😂
Neil S.3 days
What the fuck! During this global pandemic crisis, how come they run with guns to for the so called Jihaad? It's a month of affection, caring, sharing with others but the connotation has got changed suddenly!!!! What are these? Can anyone provide substantial statement about this raged war between two communities? Does Allah come in their dreams and ask for mass slaughter? Does David come in their dreams and ask them for mass slaughter? First of all, we are humans. Then, comes our religion as Moslem or Jew right! Our first and foremost religious is to be humane. I am very sorry to say at the 21st century we aren't progressive rather we are practicing whole heartedly the ideologies of Medieval Age. Do please think upon it for a while.
Sabrina M.4 days
Stop terrorism against innocent Palestinians. 🖤
Carmen A.4 days
https://fb.watch/5yiXDsqdWv/
Laxman P.4 days
काश ये जिद लोग छोड़ दें की धरती के हर हिस्से पर सिर्फ़ मेरा मजहब हो और जो मजहब ये कहे कि वो विश्व के हर कोने को फतह करेगा तो वो उसका सिर्फ़ ख्वाब होगा क्योंकि कट्टरता आते ही हैवानियत सिर चढ़ कर बोलती हैं।
Hameem M.4 days
It’s NOT CONFLICT- IT IS OCCUPATIONAL APARTHEID
Peter C.4 days
The land belongs to the Jews simple!
Rishabh S.4 days
Dahir K.4 days
You are Stealing my House... Imagine that INDIA AND THE WORLD....