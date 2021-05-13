back

The 2021 Israel-Palestine Conflict, Explained

The Israel-Palestine crisis is at its worst in 7 years. Here’s what you need to know about the recent developments...

13/05/2021 11:27 AM
  • 545.4K
  • 893

Politics

  1. 2:25

    Gadkari Says Goodbye To Toll Plazas

  2. 5:19

    The 2021 Israel-Palestine Conflict, Explained

  3. 5:49

    Finding Owaisi: The Political Hotshot From Hyderabad

  4. 3:44

    Imran Khan's Latest Statement On India: The Highlights

  5. 3:56

    Didi Excoriates BJP In New West Bengal Assembly

  6. 2:27

    Tejasvi Surya Grilled At Bed Scam Presser

731 comments

  • Maryam K.
    21 hours

    More than 230 Palestinian, including children and women, were killed by Israeli airstrikes, homes were destroyed!!! More than 1500 injuries! And yet, the international community stands idly by while Palestinian blood is shed. Which gives Israel the green light to continue its human rights violations. Israel kills our children ‎‏

  • مريم ا.
    a day

    ‏The I s r a e l i occupation is targeting defenseless civilians in Gaza City and shelling them with rockets and phosphorous bombs, which are banned internationally, the I s r a e l occupation violates human rights ‏I s r a e l began to use phosphorous, and this is considered an internationally banned weapon according to the Geneva Convention (Article Three)🇵🇸ne ahck

  • রাজবীর ব.
    2 days

    🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱🇮🇱

  • Ruhshath R.
    2 days

    It's not a conflict, it's colonial terrorism, barbarism, ethnical cleansing and apartheid 😠😡

  • Ella M.
    2 days

    Friends, this is the designer t-shirt store that I designed. High-quality cotton T-shirts with short or long sleeves, hoodies and more ... Feel free to come in and be impressed. Choose from the selection of designs in the store and buy and it will help me to exist with dignity..I have recently fallen ill and due to the illness I am unable to go out to work physically. So I set up this site so I could somehow make a living. thank you 😊❤ Share please 🙏 And now offers free shipping. Enter the code FREESHIP521 And get free shipping https://buyonlinestore.threadless.com/

  • Sheeba S.
    2 days

    No peace makers at all???

  • Marwa H.
    2 days

    so you think they shall die silently in peace. What is the difference between zionist colonization for Palestine or French one on Algeria and Africa no difference. People defending freedom of their nation and homeland, hammas is a kind of resistance when it is forbidden to purchase weapons, palestinian haven't army, here we have a conflict between islaelian army and Palestinian civils, so how to be surprised of the birth of hammas! Please see this video: https://youtu.be/Het0CCu9Aiw

  • Zeus V.
    2 days

    There will be no peace in Middle East unless all crazy psycho-war-Arabs must be vanished in the face of the world.

  • Rishabha C.
    2 days

    I am soo confused with stone pelting links to Islam ... it happens in India and now in Israel... these radicals needs to stop shielding behind children and women...

  • Minkash S.
    3 days

    Shame shame on these zionoists

  • Chris S.
    3 days

    Dats y SAMSON was put there to deal wit d palestines

  • কল্যাণ চ.
    3 days

    What a sympathy 😂😂😂

  • Neil S.
    3 days

    What the fuck! During this global pandemic crisis, how come they run with guns to for the so called Jihaad? It's a month of affection, caring, sharing with others but the connotation has got changed suddenly!!!! What are these? Can anyone provide substantial statement about this raged war between two communities? Does Allah come in their dreams and ask for mass slaughter? Does David come in their dreams and ask them for mass slaughter? First of all, we are humans. Then, comes our religion as Moslem or Jew right! Our first and foremost religious is to be humane. I am very sorry to say at the 21st century we aren't progressive rather we are practicing whole heartedly the ideologies of Medieval Age. Do please think upon it for a while.

  • Sabrina M.
    4 days

    Stop terrorism against innocent Palestinians. 🖤

  • Carmen A.
    4 days

    https://fb.watch/5yiXDsqdWv/

  • Laxman P.
    4 days

    काश ये जिद लोग छोड़ दें की धरती के हर हिस्से पर सिर्फ़ मेरा मजहब हो और जो मजहब ये कहे कि वो विश्व के हर कोने को फतह करेगा तो वो उसका सिर्फ़ ख्वाब होगा क्योंकि कट्टरता आते ही हैवानियत सिर चढ़ कर बोलती हैं।

  • Hameem M.
    4 days

    It’s NOT CONFLICT- IT IS OCCUPATIONAL APARTHEID

  • Peter C.
    4 days

    The land belongs to the Jews simple!

  • Rishabh S.
    4 days

    Palestine ki maa ka bhosda 😂

  • Dahir K.
    4 days

    You are Stealing my House... Imagine that INDIA AND THE WORLD....

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.