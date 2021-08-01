back

The First Indian Female Designer At Paris Haute Couture

She broke into luxury fashion wearing saris and a bindi before it was trendy... And just pioneered a show in one of the world's fashion capitals. Meet Vaishali Shadangule.

01/08/2021 5:27 AM
Portraits

29 comments

  • Sophia P.
    07/08/2021 13:07

    Wow! Very inspiring, way to go 👍

  • Bard S.
    04/08/2021 03:38

    Well done...just by watching this shot video one can conclude that she's a down to earth person with lots of humility despite her awesome talent and the show of respect to the weavers speaks volume...more power to her...God bless her endeavors 🙏🏾❤️

  • Leela P.
    03/08/2021 19:02

    Proud of u

  • Savv Y.
    03/08/2021 09:50

    Absolutely brilliant👏👏kudos to this girl for supporting and highlighting our Indian traditional culture and fashion. And being smart about it too...

  • Pradnya P.
    03/08/2021 01:53

    😊👍👍👍

  • Pooja S.
    02/08/2021 14:49

    Superb we done

  • Parhad K.
    02/08/2021 09:45

    How she goes outside india without money

  • Vibha T.
    02/08/2021 09:37

    I have had the privilege of meeting this talented person few years ago and I was totally inspired by her work and down to earth personality. Every garment of hers was like a piece of art... literally piece of art... and not only apparel she is into home decor aswell... she truly a gem from the Indian fashion industry

  • Poornima G.
    01/08/2021 13:03

    She needs a big Applaud 👏 may the God shower blessings on her always. This is real empowerment.

  • Neha V.
    01/08/2021 07:07

    Long way to go mam.. truly inspiring

  • Chandrika C.
    01/08/2021 07:02

    God bless you

  • Chandrika C.
    01/08/2021 07:02

    Absolutely fantastic

  • Mohini A.
    01/08/2021 06:46

    How can we contact her

  • Jyoti J.
    01/08/2021 04:42

    Well done 👍

  • Mary A.
    31/07/2021 18:53

    Congratulations!!😊 Great work!😊

  • Sintu M.
    31/07/2021 17:52

    Well done 👍

  • Shubhangi T.
    31/07/2021 17:11

    ❤️

  • Veena K.
    31/07/2021 15:41

    Fashion and sustainable clothing goes hand in 👏🏼👏🏼

  • Indi V.
    31/07/2021 13:08

    She is right!!!

  • Hervé F.
    31/07/2021 12:09

    Congratulations to her. She deserves it. I hope french women will wear saree. It's a beautiful outfit.