The First Indian Female Designer At Paris Haute Couture
She broke into luxury fashion wearing saris and a bindi before it was trendy... And just pioneered a show in one of the world's fashion capitals. Meet Vaishali Shadangule.
01/08/2021 5:27 AM
- 194.2K
- 2.2K
- 39
29 comments
Sophia P.07/08/2021 13:07
Wow! Very inspiring, way to go 👍
Bard S.04/08/2021 03:38
Well done...just by watching this shot video one can conclude that she's a down to earth person with lots of humility despite her awesome talent and the show of respect to the weavers speaks volume...more power to her...God bless her endeavors 🙏🏾❤️
Leela P.03/08/2021 19:02
Proud of u
Savv Y.03/08/2021 09:50
Absolutely brilliant👏👏kudos to this girl for supporting and highlighting our Indian traditional culture and fashion. And being smart about it too...
Pradnya P.03/08/2021 01:53
😊👍👍👍
Pooja S.02/08/2021 14:49
Superb we done
Parhad K.02/08/2021 09:45
How she goes outside india without money
Vibha T.02/08/2021 09:37
I have had the privilege of meeting this talented person few years ago and I was totally inspired by her work and down to earth personality. Every garment of hers was like a piece of art... literally piece of art... and not only apparel she is into home decor aswell... she truly a gem from the Indian fashion industry
Poornima G.01/08/2021 13:03
She needs a big Applaud 👏 may the God shower blessings on her always. This is real empowerment.
Neha V.01/08/2021 07:07
Long way to go mam.. truly inspiring
Chandrika C.01/08/2021 07:02
God bless you
Chandrika C.01/08/2021 07:02
Absolutely fantastic
Mohini A.01/08/2021 06:46
How can we contact her
Jyoti J.01/08/2021 04:42
Well done 👍
Mary A.31/07/2021 18:53
Congratulations!!😊 Great work!😊
Sintu M.31/07/2021 17:52
Well done 👍
Shubhangi T.31/07/2021 17:11
❤️
Veena K.31/07/2021 15:41
Fashion and sustainable clothing goes hand in 👏🏼👏🏼
Indi V.31/07/2021 13:08
She is right!!!
Hervé F.31/07/2021 12:09
Congratulations to her. She deserves it. I hope french women will wear saree. It's a beautiful outfit.