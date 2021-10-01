back
The Life Of Angela Merkel
She was frequently called the most powerful woman in the world. This week, her 16-year-long reign at the helm of Germany came to an end. This is the story of Angela Merkel.
01/10/2021 2:14 PM
- 48.9K
- 678
- 15
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
14 comments
Daniel T.2 days
BY FAR not all people in Germany are "Merkel fans" - in fact, her fandom seems to be largest abroad, in other countries, which have not been facing the social-political situation that we have in Germany, and which did not have to worry about taking the main responsibility for the refugee crisis 2015. In fact, Merkel is considered as probably the least patriotic nation leader that we had so far in Germany, in terms that she decided rather on the base of popular and "modern" ideas (internationalism over national interest, immediate abolishment of atomic energy, etc.), than based on considering the direct will and needs of the German people first. She doesn't seem to know the idea "Germany first", but rather the opposite, "the whole world first, and Germany can join". Any other top-rank nation leader in the world has displayed this attitude? I highly doubt it. This is why the German left-wing (who are strongly anti-patriotic) love her, and why the patriotic and more conservative people in Germany (often considered as "right-wing" by German media, but must NOT be confused with idiotic and racist neo-nazis) have been only shaking their heads in anger and disbelief of her political steps.
Massimo F.03/10/2021 14:55
La guida della Unione Europea.... a Draghi/ Papa Francesco di scuola Gesuita..... meglio di NO “chiaramente secondo me “.
Robeson C.03/10/2021 11:16
Greetings 🔺Do you wish to be famous, wealthy and powerful? Be part of this elite organization called the illuminati brotherhood filled with world leaders, business authorities, artists, and be given 💲1M as your monthly benefit and also be given a new house of choice. Reply me by saying YES and add head quarter via WhatsApp +1 (972) 493 8335
Ben Jackson02/10/2021 19:19
Hey friends are you tired of working 6am to 6pm daily? you start with $300 you earn $1,500 with your cellphone or laptop within 48 hours invest with our company platform ..for info contact me on WhatsApp👉 +1 (872) 529-8481
انتصار ا.02/10/2021 17:18
لك كل المحبة والاحترام من قلوب كل العرب
Romesh T.02/10/2021 13:08
𝗟𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗹𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗲 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘁𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗺✅ ✅𝗧𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗶𝘀 𝗮 𝗢𝗻𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮 𝗴𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁 𝗲𝘅𝘁𝗿𝗮 𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗼𝗺𝗲 , 𝗯𝘆 𝗷𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝟮-𝟯 𝗵𝗿𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗹𝘆 . 🎯 𝗪𝗵𝗼 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗗𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 ??🤔 👉 𝗔𝗻𝘆𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗕𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 , 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝗮 𝗦𝗺𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗽𝗵𝗼𝗻𝗲 & 𝗮𝗻 𝗶𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘁 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 . 🎯 𝗜𝘀 𝘁𝗲𝗰𝗵𝗻𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝗸𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀 𝗿𝗲𝗾𝘂𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗱 ?? 👉 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹 , 𝗡𝗼 . 🎯 𝗜𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 , 𝘄𝗲 𝗺𝘂𝘀𝘁 𝗵𝗮𝘃𝗲 𝗮 𝗵𝘂𝗴𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗻𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗻 𝘀𝗼𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗺𝗲𝗱𝗶𝗮 ?? 👉 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹 , 𝗻𝗼𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝗰𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗮𝗿𝘆 , 𝘄𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝗜 𝗵𝗮𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱, 𝗺𝘆 𝗙𝗮𝗰𝗲𝗯𝗼𝗼𝗸 𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀 𝘄𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝟭𝟬𝟬𝟬, 𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗻𝗲𝘄 𝗶𝗻𝘀𝘁𝗮 𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗳𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 & 𝗻𝗼𝘄 𝘂𝗵 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝘀𝗲𝗲 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘀𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘀 . 🎯 𝗜𝘀 𝗹𝗲𝗮𝗱𝘀𝗮𝗿𝗸 𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗺 ?? 👉 𝗪𝗲𝗹𝗹 , 𝘆𝗲𝘀 . 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻 𝗜'𝗺 𝗮𝗹𝘀𝗼 𝗮 𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗺𝗲𝗿 😂. 𝗝𝗼𝗸𝗲𝘀 𝗮𝗽𝗮𝗿𝘁 , 𝘀𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗰𝗵 𝗮𝗯𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗴𝗹𝗲 & 𝗢𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗪𝗲𝗯𝘀𝗶𝘁𝗲 ✅ 🎯 𝗜𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗚𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗲𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗜'𝗹𝗹 𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 ?? 👉 𝗬𝗲𝘀 , 𝗶𝗳 𝘆𝗼𝘂 𝗮𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗮𝗹𝗹 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 & 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝘀𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗹𝘆 , & 𝗳𝗼𝗹𝗹𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝘆 𝗦𝘁𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗲𝘀 . 𝗧𝗵𝗲𝗻 𝘂𝗵 𝘄𝗶𝗹𝗹 𝗯𝗲 💯 𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝘁𝗼 𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗻 ✅ 🎯 𝗜𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 ?? 👉 𝗢𝗳𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝗬𝗲𝘀 ✅ . 𝗡𝗼 𝗯𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗲𝘀𝘀 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘄𝗼𝗿𝗹𝗱 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝘀 𝘄𝗶𝘁𝗵 𝟬 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗶𝘀 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗰𝗼𝘂𝗿𝘀𝗲 𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 .✅ 🎯 𝗜𝘀 𝗶𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗲 𝘁𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗜𝗻𝘃𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗻𝗹𝘆 ? 👉 𝗔𝗯𝘀𝗼𝗹𝘂𝘁𝗲𝗹𝘆 𝗬𝗘𝗦 ✅ 🎯 𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗰𝗮𝗻 𝗜 𝗷𝗼𝗶𝗻 𝘆𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝘁𝗲𝗮𝗺 ?? 👉 𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁𝘀𝗔𝗽𝗽 𝗼𝗻 :- 9764978028
Abdol M.02/10/2021 12:56
السيدة انجيلا ميركل المحترمه/ ستبقين في قاموس الساسة والسياسة ايقونة وتاريخ وإمرأة ساسة العالم بحكمة...فرضت نفسك بقوة على اقوى الطغاة والمتغطرسين من رؤساء الدول واستطعت ان تأخذي منحى غير منحاهم واتبعوك ..انت لست ككل النساء سيدتي اعمالك ومنجزاتك في صالح البشر كثيرة لا تحصى ...رجال كثر اتبعوك بدون ارادة لقوة شخصيتك وثباتك ومنطقية ما تثيرين من مواضيع في صالع العالم ..المانيا بك زادت رفعة سيذكرك العالم اجمعه بانك سيدة العالم وليس على مستوى بلدك المانيا انت لست مثل مارقريت تاتشر او انديراغاندي وغيرهن كثير اولئك عملن لاجل بلدانهم اما انت فعملك ومجهودك كان على مستوى العالم انهيت اوساعدت في انهاء ازمات وليبيا بلدي اولها وازمة لاجئي سوريا وغيرها في افريقيا واسيا ..انت لا اقول قل مثلك بل استحال وجود مثلك في العالم.... دمت السيدة ميركل بسلام ماحييت. Abouhajar libya
Troll stars02/10/2021 03:20
what was that shaking for
Krish G.02/10/2021 01:28
IRON LADY!!
Nazia S.01/10/2021 18:33
She started her career after the fall of German wall 1990
Hervé F.01/10/2021 18:01
She is an inspiring and strong woman. I hope an inspiring and strong woman will be PM in India.
Manish S.01/10/2021 17:58
Hats off
Brut India01/10/2021 15:46
It was the tightest race in years brining an end to the post-war domination of the two big parties this election in Germany. This election has been unpredictable and now a three-way coalition must be formed – a first for Germany. Is there a future chancellor and which parties are set to form the government? More here: https://www.google.com/amp/s/www.bbc.com/news/world-europe-58698806.amp
George Y.01/10/2021 15:11
What a leader 16 years 👏